MSs call for extension to consultation on cultural venue and meals on wheels cuts

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Residents need more time to have their say on the future of a council’s meals on wheels service and two of its major cultural attractions.

That’s the message from Senedd members Delyth Jewell and Peredur Owen Griffiths, who oppose the proposals to mothball Llancaiach Fawr and Blackwood Miners’ Institute and close down the Meals Direct scheme.

The pair said they also have “considerable concerns” over the length of the public consultation period.

Caerphilly County Borough Council launched the consultation exercises at the end of July and said its proposals were “difficult decisions” but will save costs.

Both Llancaiach Fawr and Blackwood Miners’ Institute receive six-figure council subsidies each year.

The consultations are due to end in a fortnight (September 10) but the Plaid Cymru MSs said some people will miss the chance to participate because many families are away on holiday.

Welsh Government support

They also said the consultation will end before the Senedd returns from summer recess – and stressed they would “be keen” to request Welsh Government support to Caerphilly Council “to prevent these drastic closures”.

Ms Jewell and Mr Owen Griffiths have written to council leader, Cllr Sean Morgan, asking him to extend the time and scope of the ongoing consultations.

This is “so all families who enjoy these attractions can give their feedback”, they said, adding that consultation events should be held beyond the two sites’ immediate locales.

“The whole of the county borough, and beyond, enjoy the use of both attractions and it would seem unjust to limit the scope of the consultation: we would urge you to please increase the number of these consultation events,” they wrote in their letter to Cllr Morgan.

Caerphilly Council was approached for comment on the extension request.

Previously, Cllr Morgan said: “We can’t continue to run our services in the way we always have. We need to explore all options and consider ways of doing things differently.”

“I want to be honest with the community, because it is clear that the scale of savings means we need to make some very difficult decisions over the coming months.”

