MSs call for tougher stance on controversial opencast coal mine

Two MSs have called on authorities to take a tougher stance on the last remaining opencast coal mine in the UK.

The Ffos-y-Fran colliery in Merthyr Tydfil has continued operations despite its licence expiring more than 10 months ago.

Plaid Cymru’s Peredur Owen Griffiths and Delyth Jewell have welcomed the intervention of the Good Law Project, who plan to take legal action over the continuation of operations at the opencast mine.

The mine’s owner Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd has faced a number of campaigns demanding the site’s closure by both locals and climate campaigners.

Last year, Merthyr Tydfil Council rejected an application to extend the mine’s permission to operate – a decision which was welcomed by the First Minister, Mark Drakeford.

Expired

Speaking during a visit to the site, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS said: “It’s 15 year licence expired in September 2022 and that was supposed to be the end of it. As you can see from visiting the site, things are far from quiet and they are far from clean.

“The misery for local residents and the huge carbon footprint of this site goes on.”

He also said that the fact that the mine has remained open has “undermined public authorities and has potentially set a dangerous precedent for companies to ride roughshod over the will of the people and of the planning authorities.”

Delyth Jewell MS said: “The company behind this operation have serious questions to answer, and major problems have been exposed with our planning process by the fact that operations are still ongoing – 10 months and counting past the date they should have ended.

“This has been detrimental to the environment and it has been detrimental for local residents.

“We need tough action from the local authority and the Labour-controlled Government of Wales to bring this operation to an end.”

Ms Jewell also said the episode was reminiscent of Wales being exploited during the height of the coal industry.

“The mountains of our beautiful valleys bear the scars of industries and wealthy capitalists that exploited our mineral wealth, exploited our landscapes and exploited our people,” she said.

Mr Griffiths added: “We must also ensure that this site behind us is restored as was originally promised by the open cast company. No ifs, or buts.

“We cannot let history repeat itself. This is why we are pleased to see that the Good Law Project has taken on this matter and gone where the public authorities have been unable – or unwilling – to go.”

