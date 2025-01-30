MSs launch inquiry into Holyhead storm damage

The Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee is launching an inquiry into the recent storm damage which caused the closure of Holyhead Port in the run-up to Christmas.

The ferry terminal was badly damaged by Storm Darragh and was closed on 17 December while repairs were carried out.

Stena Line resumed services to Ireland on 16 January.

The Committee will be calling in organisations involved in the management of the port to understand what happened and to look at if this can be prevented again.

Key connection

The port, operated by Stena s the second busiest ferry port in the UK and a key connection between Ireland and the UK.

The inquiry will focus on:

Causes: the factors contributing to the severity of the damage

Communication: the approach to communication during and after the storm with port users, communities and businesses as well as between governments

Remediation: the speed of response in assessing and repairing the damage, including the support provided by government

Impact: the impact of the closure, as well as the extent and effectiveness of the steps taken to mitigate the impact

Critical infrastructure

Andrew RT Davies MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee said: “The impact of the Holyhead Port closure should not be underestimated as it is the UK’s second largest passenger port and the consequences of its closure have greatly impacted the local economy, as well as the national economy. Our inquiry is asking for answers from those responsible for our critical infrastructure.

“Passengers, businesses and local communities have all been severely impacted during a very busy period and it’s important for us to make sure that we learn lessons for the future. When incidents like this happen it’s essential that communication with the public and businesses is clear, honest and timely.

“Storms such as Darragh are hitting the UK more and more often and so it’s important for us to be prepared and resilient and do all we can to reduce significant disruption.”

