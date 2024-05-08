MSs set to vote on Senedd expansion plans

Emily Price

Members of the Senedd will vote on plans for more politicians and a new voting system following a final debate on reform legislation later today.

All political parties will take part in the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Bill vote which if passed will see the number of MSs increased from 60 to 96 by the next Senedd election in 2026.

The Senedd reform package was agreed between the Welsh Labour Government and Plaid Cymru.

Supporters of the major overhaul say the extra politicians are needed in order for the Welsh Parliament to function effectively.

But the Welsh Conservatives have voiced strong opposition to the prospect of 36 more politicians in Cardiff Bay saying the money should be spent on doctors, nurses and teachers instead.

Figures suggest the cost of the extra politicians could amount to as much as £17.8m extra a year with a set up cost of around £8m.

The amounts to around 0.07% of the £24bn total annual Welsh budget.

The proposals are expected to be voted through by the majority of the Senedd on Wednesday (May 8).

Tory MSs have said they plan to vote against the proposals.

More politicians

Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales East, Natasha Asghar said: “I will be voting against Labour and Plaid’s plans to expand the Welsh Parliament today.

“Instead of spending £120m on 36 extra politicians, that money should be spent in areas like health and education. Wales needs more doctors, nurses, teachers & dentists – not politicians.”

Concerns have also been raised about the controversial voting system that would be used to elect more members to the expanded Senedd.

The Closed List system will see votes being cast for political parties rather than individual candidates.

Wales’ 32 constituencies will be paired to create 16 with six MSs elected from each and seats being allocated to parties in proportion to the votes cast.

Calls have been made for the controversial system to be scrapped because it reduces voter choice and creates no direct lines of accountability with electors.

The Welsh Government says the Bill will include a mechanism to review the new system after the 2026 Senedd election.

Plaid Cymru told Nation.Cymru they have long supported calls for a single transferable vote in Senedd elections but a compromise was needed in order to move forward with Senedd Reform alongside the Welsh Government.

If passed, the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Bill will also:

Decrease the length of time between Senedd ordinary general elections from five to four years.

Increase the maximum number of Deputy Presiding Officers from one to two.

Increase the legislative limit on the size of the Welsh Government to 17 (plus the First Minister and Counsel General), with power to further increase the limit to 18 or 19.

Require candidates to, and Members of, the Senedd to be resident in Wales (by disqualifying candidates and Members who are not registered to vote in a Senedd constituency).

Provide a mechanism for the Seventh Senedd’s consideration of job-sharing of offices relating to the Senedd (by requiring the Llywydd in the Seventh Senedd to propose the establishment of a Senedd committee to review specified matters).

Repurpose and rename the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales; provide the renamed Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru (DBCC) with the functions needed to establish new Senedd constituencies and undertake ongoing reviews of Senedd constituency boundaries; and provide instructions for the DBCC to follow when undertaking boundary reviews.

Provide for review of the operation and effect of the new legislative provisions following the 2026 election (by requiring the Llywydd after the election to propose the establishment of a Senedd committee to review specified matters).

