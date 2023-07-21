MSs to arrive in Ukrainian town with vital supplies for frontline defenders

Emily Price

Two Senedd Members will arrive in an Eastern Ukrainian town today to hand over much needed vehicles and equipment destined for frontline defenders.

Speaking to Nation Cymru from Donbas last night after a 2150-mile journey, Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, Mick Antoniw MS, and Alun Davies MS for Blaenau Gwent said they will arrive at their final destination today.

Their trip began on July 15 with the backing of all political parties in the Senedd under the ‘Senedd Cymru Together for Ukraine’ banner – with support from local businesses and trade unions who helped fund the trip.

The five day journey to Donbas has taken them across the European Union, through Poland, Lviv, Kyiv, Poltava and on to the coal mining town of Pavlograd, where they will meet the Ukrainian Miners Union and the battalions they have been supporting.

Conflict

The two Senedd Members have been accompanied by Wayne Thomas the Area Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (South Wales) and Carwyn Donovan, former miner now Bectu trade union official.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022 and fighting has continued with no end in sight causing thousands of deaths on both sides of the conflict.

The vital equipment being delivered includes military kit, medical equipment, drones, night vision equipment, satellite communication equipment, and other supplies.

Symbol

This has been the seventh trip, delivering the 9th and 10th 4×4 vehicles along with essential supplies with an estimated value of half a million pounds.

A Crowd Funder has been started by Pontypridd MS, Mick Antoniw to help raise money for life-saving equipment, basic practical items such as t-shirts and hygiene products, as well as transport to move people around.

Mick Antoniw MS said: “The support from the public in Wales for Ukraine’s fight for freedom has been overwhelming.

“There is a recognition that Ukrainians are at the front line of the fight for democracy and the rule of law.

“We will continue to support Ukraine until Russia has been defeated and peace restored. We are already raising funds for the next solidarity trip.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

