MSs to be awarded for work on Warm This Winter Wales campaign

A cross party group of MSs will be awarded trophies on the last day of the Senedd term to acknowledge their work on the Warm This Winter Wales campaign.

Representatives from the campaign will present awards made from bamboo to Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell, Labour’s Jack Sargeant, Mark Isherwood from the Welsh Conservative and Jane Dodds from the Liberal Democrat’s.

The trophies were made by a company based in Swansea to present to the four MSs on Wednesday (July who were chosen by a poll of network partners, based on their commitment to the values and aims of the campaign.

Members have all contributed in different ways to Warm This Winter Wales by raising questions with Ministers in the Senedd and attending events in local areas that endorse the aims of the campaign, such as freeing Wales from fossil fuels.

The cross party group has also pushed for more energy efficiency measures in homes and called for more support for the most vulnerable households during the cost of living crisis.

“Thank you”

Bethan Sayed from Warm this Winter Wales said: “We know that Members of the Senedd have so many competing priorities, and that many groups contact them on a daily basis to raise concerns, ask them to carry out tasks and questions to Ministers. We feel that rewarding those MSs who have supported our campaign diligently and passionately must be awarded.

“People are quick enough to judge politicians, and not thank them, but with these awards, we want to say to MSs – thank you. Thank you for your hard work in raising issues relating to how we can support families and individuals through the cost of living and energy crises, by coming up with our own solutions here in Wales of more energy efficiency in our homes, and the growth of renewable energy.

“We appreciate that our partners have voted to give something to four MSs, but I’d like to recognise that many other MSs have been supportive too, and we thank them also.”

