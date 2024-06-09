MSs to discuss petition calling for reopening of railway lines across Wales

MSs will discuss a petition calling for the reopening of railway lines in Wales, on Monday (10 June) in the Senedd.

The petition was submitted by Gwynedd councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn after it collected a total of 12,936 signatures.

Last year Mr ap Elwyn, a married dad-of-two, from Trawsfynydd, and Plaid Cymru councillor for Bowydd and Rhiw, Blaenau Ffestiniog, walked 206 miles from Bangor to Cardiff as part of the Traws Link Cymru (TLC) campaign to restore and build new railways.

Milestone

Mike Walker, chair of TLC, which is campaigning to reopen the Aberystwyth to Carmarthen and Bangor to Caernarfon and Afon Wen railway lines, said: “The debate in the Senedd Petitions Committee on June 10 is an important milestone in the railway campaign.

“This will be the first time that the reinstatement of these former rail links has been discussed in a formal session involving members of the Senedd and is in response to the fact that almost 13,000 people signed the petition calling for these lines to be restored.”

The petition calls for:

A Scoping and Feasibility study for the Bangor to Afon Wen Line

Commitment to spend any funding for the railways from Westminster on reinstating the railway lines.

Develop a blueprint of the rail route between Bangor and Cardiff on the proposed route.

Look at other routes within Wales that would be beneficial on a national and local level to reopen.

Beneficial

Councillor ap Elwyn said: “If we are looking to develop the infrastructure in Wales, and to use a greener method of travel, reinstating and reopening this railway would be a step in the right direction and would be beneficial for all the communities situated along the railway, as well as for Wales as a nation.”

The Aberystwyth to Carmarthen line was closed to passengers in February 1965 as part of Dr Beeching’s cull of “unprofitable services”. Bangor to Afon Wen was also axed as part of the Beeching cuts, closing in December 1964.

