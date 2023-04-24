MS’s urged to sign pledge to tackle both cost of living crisis and climate emergency

A campaign pledge has been launched today which will ask members of the Senedd to stand up and support constituents by urging the Welsh Government to tackle the interconnecting cost of living, energy crises and climate emergency.

Warm this Winter is a UK wide campaign supported by leading anti-poverty and environmental organisations calling on the UK Government to provide more emergency support for people struggling with energy bills this winter.

Climate Cymru is leading a sister Warm this Winter Campaign in Wales and has been calling on the Welsh Government and other institutions to act urgently to ensure there are solutions to address the cost-of-living emergency as well as climate and nature emergencies.

Research by the campaign revealed that 83 per cent of people in Wales think more financial support should be given to vulnerable people to help with their energy bills, and 86 % back more support for people to insulate their homes to save energy.

Climate Cymru is now encouraging MS’s to pledge their support for the campaign.

Bethan Sayed from Warm this Winter Wales said: “We are urging MS’s across political parties and around the country to take action to help address the interlinking crises of the cost of living, energy and the climate emergency.

“We want to see more investment in energy efficiency and renewables here in Wales, and see MS’s pledge to free Wales from Fossil Fuels once and for all.

“We need urgent additional financial support for the most vulnerable this winter and next, and a significant ramping up of insulation and energy efficiency schemes, as well as low cost renewables. Wales has the solutions, let’s put them in action.”

Pledge

Senedd members are being asked to sign the pledge which reads:

I pledge to support Climate Cymru’s #WarmthisWinter campaign, and will use my voice and vote to progress its four main asks:

Emergency support for vulnerable households

An ambitious energy efficiency programme

A rapid scale-up of low-cost renewables

Free us from fossil fuels

Haf Elgar, Director of Friends of the Earth Cymru, said: “People in Wales cannot suffer another winter like the one we’ve just had. We need energy-efficient homes to bring our bills down and to reduce carbon emissions – not in the distant future. Now.

“That’s why the Welsh Government must go further and faster to ensure we have warm homes that don’t cost the earth.

“We must also bring an end to coal mining in Wales once and for all – the Earth is on fire and we cannot dig up more coal, for the sake of the planet and the local communities suffering from the noise and air pollution.

“We’re asking Senedd Members to sign a pledge to push for real solutions like home insulation, more renewables, ditching fossil fuels and financial support for those in need.”

Ross Thomas, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Tai Pawb, said: “At Tai Pawb, we believe that the climate emergency affects all aspects of public policy, and the housing sector has a significant role to play in both off-setting emissions and creating sustainable homes and communities for the future.

“We know that introducing a right to adequate housing in Wales, for example, will mean that, over time, people have access to homes that are safe, secure, and affordable – with energy-efficiency and thermal comfort a key component.

“We fully support the Warm this Winter campaign’s call for more investment in energy efficiency and renewables here in Wales, and we urge MSs to pledge their support to free Wales from fossil fuels and to provide urgent financial support for the most vulnerable this winter and next, as well as significant ramping up of insulation and energy efficiency schemes.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

