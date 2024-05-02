MSs vote against adopting recommendations of Cass Review

Emily Price

The Senedd has voted against a motion calling for the Welsh Government to accept the recommendations of a landmark report which found that NHS gender care for children has been based on weak evidence.

The Cass Review into NHS England gender identity services for children and young people was published last month.

It concluded that children who are confused about their gender have been “let down” by a lack of research and evidence.

Research by the University of York, carried out alongside the report, found evidence to be severely lacking on the impact of puberty blockers and hormone treatments, while the majority of clinical guidelines were found not to have followed international standards.

Dr Hilary Cass said children questioning their gender identity have been caught up in a “stormy social discourse” in a debate that has become exceptionally “toxic”.

In the Senedd on Wednesday (May 1), the Welsh Conservatives brought forward a debate calling on the Welsh Government to adopt the recommendations of the Cass Review.

The debate was led by Shadow Social Justice Minister, Laura Anne Jones.

During her speech she said it was “appalling” that requests for the Welsh Government to make a statement on the Cass Review had been so far rejected.

She said: “In Wales, they were often silenced – professionals and parents alike told that their fears were baseless, bigoted and even hateful.

‘Culture war’

MS for Cardiff Central, Jenny Rathbone said Ms Jones was taking a “messianic approach” to anything to do with gender identity.

She said: “I’m sorry, you have failed to understand that pursuing a culture war of this nature is what makes some clinicians fearful of working with gender-questioning people. Simply tacking this issue as if it didn’t exist is really not helpful.”

Tory MS Sam Rowlands said gender care needs to be based on “facts” rather than “ideology and emotions”.

In Wales, children with gender dysphoria looking to speak to a doctor about changing their gender have to go to London.

Due to NHS England stopping puberty blockers following the publication of the report, there is now no patient pathway for under-18s in Wales.

The Scottish Government have also announced a pause on puberty blockers for children.

Dr Cass’ probe was first announced in 2020 after concerns were raised about a Gender Identity and Development Service (GIDS) operating out of London’s Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust.

It was the only specialist gender clinic for young people in Wales and England.

9,000 young patients received treatment at the now-shut service.

An investigation by Nation.Cymru revealed that 232 people from Wales who received treatment there could be recommended to take part in a study of the long-term outcomes for patients receiving gender care at a young age.

A further probe by Nation.Cymru found there are currently 259 children and young people from Wales on the waiting list for gender care.

‘Vulnerable’

During Wednesday’s debate, Plaid Cymru MS, Adam Price shared his experience of growing up as a gay teenager.

He said: “I was told it was a phase. It was a phase. Homosexuality was then listed as a mental disorder, right, by the American Psychiatric Association.

“I was told evil, predatory people were preying on the minds of the vulnerable and impressionable young people, promoting a homosexual lifestyle or an agenda, and that those of us who succumb to it would regret it in later life.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan said that due to the “limited number” of young people in Wales requiring gender services, “expert gender identity services” are provided by NHS England.

She said: “Our referral pathway in Wales, into those English services, already aligns with one of the core Cass recommendations, as it includes an assessment by the child and adolescent mental health service before a referral is made.

“NHS Wales has also been working with NHS England, as part of the transformation programme for gender services, to ensure we are aligned to the Cass recommendations, as part of the changes NHS England is making to gender identity services for children and young people.”

The motion was not carried, with 14 MSs in favour and 38 voting against.

Ammendment

Instead, an amendment was tabled by the Welsh Government to propose that the Senedd:

1. Notes the publication of the Cass review.

2. Notes that NHS Wales commissions gender identity services for children and young people 17 and under from NHS England.

3. Notes that NHS England has concluded there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty suppressing hormones for the treatment of gender dysphoria in children and young people at this time.

4. Notes the Welsh Government will continue to develop the transgender guidance for schools taking account of the Cass review and stakeholder views.

This motion was passed with all 52 MSs voting in favour of it.

