Multi-million pound project will create council offices in former call centre

A major project to create a new multi-agency hub on the site of a former call centre is set to get underway early next month.

Backed by £3.5 million in UK Government Levelling Up funding, the scheme in Brecon will see the creation of offices for council staff and partners from the public, private and voluntary sectors to use, in a flexible working environment.

Once refurbished, the defunct call centre on the Brecon Enterprise Park will be known as Tŷ Brycheiniog.

Redevelopment

Once completed the new offices will then free up the site of the council’s Neuadd Brycheiniog offices for redevelopment.

Work is being carried out for Powys County Council by BBI Group (Beacons Business Interiors) and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2024.

The project will see the refurbishment of the second floor to create office space for council staff and a reorganisation of the first floor to allow for multi-occupancy by different agencies.

In addition, zero-carbon flooring will be installed in Tŷ Brycheiniog and LED lighting with intelligent controls, will be fitted in the parts of the building that will be occupied by the local authority.

Cost effective

“This development will create a more practical, cost-effective building for the council to use,” said Cllr David Selby the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, “and will help us maintain positive working relationships with our partners who will be based on the same site.

“It will also help us cut our carbon footprint and meet our commitment to being net zero for carbon emissions by 2030.”

Stephen Price Sales Director for BBI Group added: “We are delighted to have secured this contract, which is literally on our doorstep in Brecon, and are very much looking forward to working with the council on this Levelling Up project.

“It has already created a job opportunity for an apprentice, which has been taken up by a young man from Brecon, and carpentry students from NPTC Groups’ Brecon Beacons College will be visiting us on site throughout the project to get a better understanding of the building process.”

