Multi-million pound transport interchange remains without any bus services

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Concerns have been raised that a newly constructed £3 million transport interchange is without a bus service.

Work on phase one of the Barry Transport Interchange development started in January 2023 and the facility is now open.

The £3m transport hub, located near the Grade II listed Barry Docks Office, has a bus and taxi interchange facility and will include a park and ride facility and improvements to Barry Docks railway station in the future.

A major driving force behind the transport interchange is to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce congestion on the roads and help combat climate change.

However, some councillors have pointed out that the facility still doesn’t have any bus services operating there.

Vale of Glamorgan Council ward member for Castleland, Cllr Amelia Collins, said: “Why has the Vale Council built a bus station without any buses using it?

“Clearly there has been no joined-up thinking as Welsh Government are telling people to use public transport, but reducing income for bus services so they are not viable.

“Our bus services need investment if they are to continue to offer a meaningful service.

“The loss of the 88 service between Barry and Penarth has hit many residents of the Bendricks in a hard way, as that was their only daytime service to reach either town centre, and the Vale council plan on building more council housing in that part of town.

“When are we going to see buses use this great new facility at Barry Docks?”

Conversations

Vale of Glamorgan Council said ongoing conversations are taking place with operators over incorporating the interchange into existing bus routes.

Leader of the Plaid Cymru group at Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Ian Johnson, asked the council in April which bus services will be using the new interchange.

The local authority responded by saying Adventure Travel’s number 88 service was earmarked to serve the interchange and that Cardiff Bus was considering which of its Barry services could operate there.

Cardiff Bus announced in August that it would be making cuts and changes to a number of its services in September.

The company’s announcement shows that Barry Transport Interchange has not been included in any of the updated timetables.

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesperson said: “The Barry Docks Transport Interchange is open, offering a meeting point for different modes of transport and creating a hub for sustainable forms of travel.

“Train, bus, cycle and taxi services will all be connected in one place, alongside park and ride facilities.

“Electric vehicle chargers will be installed there soon, while ongoing conversations are taking place with operators over incorporating the interchange into existing bus routes.”

