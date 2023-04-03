Murder investigation launched after death of 27-year-old man

A murder investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old man was found dead at a property in south Wales.

Police said they were called to a house in Cefn Ilan Road, Abertridwr, near Caerphilly, at around 9.45am on Sunday, where they discovered the man unresponsive. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Gwent Police Detective Superintendent Nicholas Wilkie said a police cordon is in place at the address and at a location in Caerphilly town centre, but urged the public not to be “alarmed”.

The force is asking for witnesses who were in White Street, near the library, in Caerphilly town centre on Saturday night and saw an altercation between two men between 8pm and 10pm.

Inquiries

Mr Wilkie said: “Officers will be making further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work as we have two scenes guards established – one in Abertriwdr and another in Caerphilly town centre – so please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2300105165, or send a direct message on social media.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct “in line with standard procedures”, Gwent Police confirmed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

