Murder inquiry launched after pensioner dies in Swansea

23 Aug 2022 1 minute read
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a pensioner, police said.

The body of a 71-year-old woman was found at a property on Tanycoed Road, Clydach, Swansea, just after 8.20am on Tuesday.

South Wales Police said a 55-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Acting Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close-knit community of Clydach.

“I want to assure the community that an early arrest has been made and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“There will continue to be an active police presence in the area as we progress our inquiries and seek to reassure the community.”

