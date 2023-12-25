News
Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.
The man was found by police at an address in Llandaff on Sunday afternoon.
A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Identification
Formal identification has not yet taken place.
South Wales Police said: “This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments