Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man

25 Dec 2023 1 minute read
Photo Peter Byrne. PA Images

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.

The man was found by police at an address in Llandaff on Sunday afternoon.

A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Identification

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

South Wales Police said: “This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.