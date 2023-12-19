Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Pontypridd

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Pontypridd.

South Wales Police received a report just before 7.55pm on Sunday night (17 December) that a 30-year-old man had been assaulted at a property on Princess Street, Treforest.

His family has been informed and police cordons remain in place whilst enquiries continue.

South Wales Police are now appealing for witnesses or people with dash cam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.

Enquiries

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time, and we will continue to support them as our enquiries continue.

“It is imperative that we find out exactly what happened and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 8.30pm last night and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch.

“If you have dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage please send it in to us. We are particularly keen to have any footage along Broadway towards Pontypridd town centre.

“If you saw, or have heard anything since, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, at the very least your information could add certainty to details that we haven’t yet confirmed.

“I want to reassure local residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out extensive enquiries. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to our officers.”

You can submit video footage from mobile phones, CCTV cameras, doorbells or dash-cams or information via this link for the investigation:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP23B81-PO1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

