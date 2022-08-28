Murder investigation launched after woman dies following an assault in Cwmbran

Gwent Police has launched a murder investigation in Cwmbran after a woman was found unresponsive following reports of an assault at around 7.25am on Saturday 27 August in Redbrook Way.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 53-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she later died of her injuries.

A 48-year-old Cwmbran man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Matt Williams said: “It is possible that you may see an increased police presence in Cwmbran at this time while the scene remains in place; please do not be alarmed.

“If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to officers who will be making further enquiries as part of this ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to get in contact with us.”

Call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200291088, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

