Murderer of Lynette White released from prison

Martin Shipton

Jeffrey Gafoor, who murdered Cardiff sex worker Lynette White in a case that prompted the most notorious miscarriage of justice in Welsh legal history, has been released from prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Ms White, 20, was stabbed more than 50 times by Gafoor during a frenzied attack at her flat in the city’s Butetown district on Valentine’s Day 1988.

Three black men were wrongly convicted of her murder and jailed for life in one of the most notorious miscarriage of justice cases ever seen in Britain.

Their convictions were quashed amid grave concerns about the conduct of the South Wales Police officers who investigated the case.

DNA technology

In 2003, following advances in DNA technology, Gafoor, a white security guard, was convicted of the murder and given a life sentence himself.

Now the Parole Board has decided he is safe to release. The Parole hearing was heard in private and was told Gafoor had been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

A family member of Ms White’s, who wishes to remain anonymous, told us at the time the decision to release Gafoor was confirmed: “I am deeply disheartened. Despite having mentally prepared for this outcome, given that it was his sixth application, I am profoundly disappointed by the apparent lack of attention to certain previously undisclosed factors. Jeffrey Gafoor’s diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder raises concerns about whether all relevant aspects were thoroughly evaluated in the decision-making process.

“Had the hearing been open to the public, there would have been greater transparency in this situation. I feel let down by the process, the broader system and utterly betrayed by the wider justice system, which seems to prioritise the offender over the rights of victims and the public’s rightful expectation of justice.

“Jeffrey Gafoor has served 21 years for murder – 17 years in a secure prison, and four years in open conditions. Yet for 36 years, I and other victims of his heinous crime have endured immense suffering in countless ways, and now we are forced to confront the grim reality that he will soon walk free.”

Investigative journalist

Investigative journalist Satish Sekar, who has written three books on the case and was instrumental in pressing the police to undertake further DNA testing that led to Gafoor’s conviction, said: :”The decision to release Jeffrey Gafoor was bound to happen sooner or later, but it is a bleak day for the entire criminal justice system.

“I first raised concerns over the utterly inadequate system 19 years ago. The Crown Prosecution Service failed miserably to oppose the unduly lenient tariff of just 13 years for the atrociously vindictive sexually-motivated murder of Lynette White. The Attorney General’s office failed to inform me and others of the right to challenge the decision then.

“This seems to be a tactic, as recently the Parole Board made sure that the public would not have the chance to observe the process with a public hearing. They prevented me and other interested parties holding them accountable through the same tactic to deny us the remedy of judicial review.

“They also prevented a reconsideration of that decision with the same behaviour, responding after the hearing had taken place. They have denied victims such as the Cardiff Five [the three men who were wrongly convicted and two more who were charged and acquitted at trial] any say whatsoever.”

Ministry of Justice

Confirming that Gafoor has been released, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Lynette White as they come to terms with this difficult news.

“Jeffrey Gafoor will be on licence for the rest of his life, with strict conditions and intensive probation supervision after he is released, and he faces an immediate return to prison if he breaks the rules.”

The Ministry of Justice provided, in addition, guidance for journalists, stating: “The independent Parole Board directed the release of Jeffery Gafoor following a hearing conducted in October this year.

“After thorough consideration, it has been concluded that there is no legal basis for the Lord Chancellor to make an arguable case to the Parole Board to ask them to reconsider.

“ Offenders released on licence are supervised by the Probation Service and are subject to strict conditions including restrictions on their movements and contact with others. They can be recalled to prison for breaching these conditions or exhibiting behaviour suggesting they pose an increased risk to the public.

“Public protection is our top priority which is why the Lord Chancellor has directed officials to implement a Ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous offenders at the earliest possible opportunity following the passage of the Victims and Prisoners Act.

“This power will give Ministers better oversight of the release of the most serious offenders by allowing them to refer certain cases directly to the High Court for a second check.”

