Museum petition calling for Welsh Government funding to be increased reaches almost 10k signatures

Emily Price

A Senedd petition calling for the Welsh Government to increase funding for institutions that safeguard the heritage and history of Wales has reached almost 10,000 signatures.

Launched by Susan Jane Jones Davies, the petition titled, “Increase, don’t cut, funding for the National Library, Amgueddfa Cymru and the Royal Commission” will collect signatures until August 19.

As of Wednesday morning (April 17) it was just short of the 10,000 signatures required for it to be eligible to be considered for a debate in the Senedd.

Prior to the Easter recess, the Senedd backed calls to keep free entry to museums amid warnings that budget cuts will risk endangering Wales’ national collections.

Amgueddfa Cymru, the National Library for Wales and the Royal Commission all face a 10.5% cut as a result of a £700m hole in the Welsh Government’s budget.

The Royal Commission investigates and records Wales’ archaeological, built and maritime heritage whilst Amgueddfa Cymru / Museum Wales is a Welsh Government sponsored body made up of seven museums located across Wales.

The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth is a national legal deposit library which holds books, art, manuscripts and an audiovisual archive.

Reduction

Amgueddfa Cymru says it’s currently addressing a £3m reduction in its grant whilst incurring a year-on-year deficit of £1.5m.

There are warnings that at least 90 jobs could be lost as a result.

The National Museum Cardiff – one of the organisation’s seven sites – could be forced to close to the public because of a maintenance backlog worth tens of millions of pounds.

The news triggered public outcry and criticism from Senedd opposition parties.

First Minister, Vaughan Gething defended the cuts saying, “difficult choices” had been made as a consequence of making the NHS a priority after a decade of austerity.

The Senedd petition calls for funding for heritage institutions to be increased.

It states: “These institutions protect the historical and cultural legacy of our nation, by collecting and preserving it, and then showcasing it to everyone who lives in Wales. They also provide the world with a window to our unique history.

“Bearing in mind that every £1 invested in the sector leads to £5 worth of economic growth, the 0.02 per cent saving made in the national budget makes little sense.

“Amid severe cuts to school budgets, and with Welsh society facing challenges in the context of poverty and failings in the provision of health and care services, holding on to the institutions that sustain and grow our country and our communities, thereby allowing future generations to build on the solid foundations of past successes, is as important as ever.”

Shadow Minister for Culture, Tom Giffard signed the petition after raising concerns that Wales’ culture sector has borne the brunt of budget cuts.

He said: “It’s frankly very rich for a Labour First Minister to talk about priorities.

“Funding does have to be prioritised, and tough choices have to be made, which is why it’s all the more frustrating to see the Labour Welsh Government spend so much on their vanity projects, while one of our flagship museums falls into ruin.

“The First Minister must reconsider this decision and step in to protect our Welsh heritage.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Wales’ culture, art and sports institutions are an integral part of our society and wellbeing, enriching our communities and inspiring future generations.

“We have been clear our budget is up to £700m less in real terms than when it was set in 2021 and we have had to take extremely difficult decisions.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

