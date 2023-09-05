Museum to temporarily move to empty shop

Bruce Sinclair – Local Democracy Service

Plans to temporarily move a museum into an empty shop while levelling-up works in the town take place have been given the go ahead.

An application for a change of use of the former GAME electronic games store at Riverside Quay to the temporary home for the ‘pop-up’ Haverfordwest Museum was submitted to county planners by historian and council presiding member Cllr Dr Simon Hancock.

GAME itself has relocated to the Withybush retail park on the edge of the town.

The application – for a temporary consent – was recommended for approval when it came before the county council’s planning committee, meeting on September 5.

A report for members initially gave a date of October 31 of next year, which was updated on the day to October 31, 2026.

The museum itself is moving from its current site at the Governor’s Office next to Haverfordwest Castle due to ongoing works connected with the £24m Heart of Pembrokeshire levelling-up redevelopment of that part of the county town, which is expected to last until Spring 2026.

“Vibrancy”

A report for planners stated: “Whilst the proposal would temporarily result in the loss of availability of an A1 (shop) premises, it would result in has in the occupation of a formerly vacant premises and the re-location of the Haverfordwest Town Museum which would have positive economic and social impacts.

“It is understood that the retail element of the building has been vacant since GAME relocated and has since been marketed by local estate agents without interest.

“The proposed occupation of the building would have a positive impact on the overall vibrancy and vitality of the primary retail frontage and the proposal accords with the requirements [of planning policies].”

The application, moved by committee chairman Cllr Jacob Williams, was unanimously backed by members.

Senior councillors, meeting at the council’s Cabinet the previous day, September 4, supported a request for financial support for the museum.

