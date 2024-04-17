Musician found not guilty of sexual communication with a child

A musician who was accused of sexual communication with a child has spoken of the “hellish nightmare” he has endured after being found not guilty, saying that he “wouldn’t wish this experience on anybody.”

Alun Jones Williams, 26 is a teacher and bass guitarist of Welsh folk and rock group Bwncath.

The band were described as one of the most popular bands in Wales in 2022, performing over 100 gigs across the country.

Charges

On 21 November 2023, it was reported Williams had been charged by North Wales Police with sexual communication with a child.

In a statement, Bwncath announced Williams would not take part in any of the band’s future performances.

In November 2023, the county council said he had been suspended from his school post until “all the investigations have been completed”.

“Relief”

Williams, from Y Ffôr, near Pwllheli, Gwynedd, previously denied a charge of sexual communication with a child under 16 between 1 April and 20 November 2023.

Her Honour Judge Nicola Saffman sitting at Caernarfon Crown Court today (17 April 2024) announced a formal not guilty verdict against Alun Williams following the prosecution offering no evidence.

According to Jones Williams’ solicitors, “there are no further charges and Alun Williams remains a man of good character.”

In a statement released through solicitors, Michael Strain and Company, Alun Jones Williams said: “I am extremely pleased that I have finally been found NOT GUILTY. It is a relief that justice prevailed at the end of the day.”

“Baseless accusation”

Jones Williams’ statement continued: “I was held in custody for over thirty hours because of a rushed charging decision after a baseless accusation was made against me. I was then refused bail and made to attend Court in custody. There was no proper assessment of the evidence and my good name was tarnished because of this.

“I want to thank Michael Strain, the staff at Strain and Co, together with my barrister Elen Owen, for their work, commitment, and support during this whole process.

“Above all, however, I want to thank my family and friends who have given me love and support through this hellish nightmare over the last six months.

“I wouldn’t wish this experience upon anybody; my life will never be the same again.

“I am going to take time with family and friends and bring my life together again, and to try and put this trauma behind me. There is no doubt that this torment will stay with me forever.

“Thank you all for the support that has been shown to me and my family over these excruciating six months.”

