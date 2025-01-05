Musk turns on Farage and says he ‘doesn’t have what it takes’ to lead Reform UK

Elon Musk has said Nigel Farage “doesn’t have what it takes” to lead Reform UK, just weeks after the pair had a “great” meeting in the US.

The tech billionaire’s about turn appeared to be linked to a disagreement over Tommy Robinson.

Mr Farage did not back down in his view of the jailed political activist, saying he was “not right for Reform”.

Mar-a-Lago

Mr Musk, the owner of Tesla and X – the social media site formerly known as Twitter – met Mr Farage in December at US President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which Mr Farage described as “historic” and “great”.

That meeting came amid reports Mr Musk was considering donating up to 100 million US dollars (£79 million) to Reform UK.

Mr Farage has defended the tech tycoon’s attacks on the UK Government over its handling of grooming gangs in a series of posts on X, although he distanced himself from Mr Musk’s support for Robinson, saying he was “not what we need”.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mr Musk said: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Mr Farage, who had defended Mr Musk in an interview broadcast hours earlier, posted on X in response: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

“My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – is serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court which began in October.

Shortly after, Mr Musk posted “FREE TOMMY ROBINSON NOW”.

He had expressed support for the jailed activist in a post on Thursday.

When Clacton MP Mr Farage was asked afterwards whether Reform UK would accept support from Robinson in the future, he said: “We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need.”

Criticism

Mr Farage defended South African-born businessman Mr Musk’s criticism of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips on the the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Mr Musk had used “very tough terms” but “in public life, tough things get said”, Mr Farage said.

On Mr Musk’s comments about Robinson, he said “real friends” sometimes “agree to disagree”.

Asked if he was reluctant to criticise Mr Musk because of a potential donation, Mr Farage said: “I think I made it perfectly clear that I don’t agree with everything he stands for, but I do believe in free speech.

“I think he’s a hero, and I said that well before any potential money was offered.”

After the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Mr Farage said the two had discussed money and there would be “ongoing negotiations”.

Mr Musk later appeared to endorse Rupert Lowe, one of the party’s five MPs, as a replacement for Mr Farage.

“I have not met Rupert Lowe, but his statements online that I have read so far make a lot of sense,” Mr Musk wrote in response to a post asking whether the Great Yarmouth MP and former Southampton FC chairman should take over the top job.

