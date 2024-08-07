Muslim service to take place on the National Eisteddfod Maes for the first time

A Muslim service will take place on the National Eisteddfod Maes for the first time ever later this week.

The Now in a Minute group, who work to improve access for Muslims in Wales, have been

working with the Muslim Council of Wales and Cardiff University’s Islamic Centre to create a

mosque on the Maes in Ynysangharad Park.

Open since the start of the Eisteddfod, the mosque is a space where anyone can come to

pray.

Celebratory space

Bea Young said, “The original aim was a place to pray but over the past few months, it’s developed into a celebratory space, discussing history and traditions and the fact that there are Muslims in Wales who speak Welsh and that we’re visible.

“We’ve been here for hundreds of years and are part of the community.”

She added that the service will take place from 13:00 on Friday.

“One of the events I’m looking forward to is the service. We usually go to the mosque on Fridays to have a service and pray in a congregation and the Imam gives a sermon.

“This week the Imam will come to the Maes and for the first time will do the service almost entirely in Welsh.

“A group of Muslims from the area will come in to pray, I hope the adhan, the call to prayer, is very loud on the Maes to show the service is starting. Everyone will be welcome to come for a chat and chai, which is a type of tea,” she said.

Welcome

Bea, who is originally from Llan Ffestiniog near Blaenau Ffestiniog, said that they had received a warm welcome on the Maes.

This comes in the wake of recent riots and anti-Muslim protests on the streets of some English towns and cities recently.

“It’s great to feel that we’re part of the Eisteddfod, and part of the Welsh speaking community,” she said.

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses said that they’re keen to “represent all elements of the community, and be a fully inclusive Eisteddfod,” and that the festival plans to continue discussing how the relationship can be further developed.

