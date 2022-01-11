Mwnt church fundraiser in response to vandalism soars to over £30k

Members of an iconic chapel in Ceredigion that was vandalised have raised more than £30,000 in a fundraiser.

Capel y Grog (the Church of the Holy Cross), at Mwnt, has been raising money for repairs after found to have been badly damaged inside and out, including smashed windows.

The fundraiser has soared past its initial target of £20,000 in three days, and members of the church have said they have been “overwhelmed” by the public response.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the vandalism and local Cllr Clive Davies said that he was working with police to find new ways to protect the church in the future after it was targeted on 2 December and on 20 December.

The JustGiving page, set up by Clive Davies, said: “Eglwys y Grog at Mwnt was recently badly vandalised by individuals and already some donations are being offered to the church trustees.

“This page has been setup to help with the generosity shown not only by those locally but from all parts of the UK and beyond. The money will go towards the repairs needed to get this iconic church back to its previous condition.”

Among the backers were Ceredigion’s Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake who said that it was “hard to understand the motivation for this terrible vandalism” and pointed people to the fundraiser to “support the restoration efforts”.