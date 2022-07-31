Nadine Dorries condemned for ‘distasteful’ attacks on Rishi Sunak
Nadine Dorries has been told to “wind her neck in” by fellow Conservative ministers after making “distasteful” and “dangerous” interventions on behalf of Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest.
The UK Culture Secretary has faced a backlash after penning a “divisive, disingenuous” column on why she had mocked Rishi Sunak over his expensive taste in clothing, and for retweeting a doctored image showing Mr Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Ms Dorries said she “may have gone slightly over the top” last week by comparing the millionaire former chancellor’s £3,500 suit to Ms Truss’s £4.50 earrings from high street chain Claire’s.
“I wanted to highlight Rishi’s misguided sartorial style in order to alert Tory members not to be taken in by appearances in the way that happened to many of us who served with the chancellor in Cabinet,” she wrote.
“The assassin’s gleaming smile, his gentle voice and even his diminutive stature had many of us well and truly fooled”.
Ms Dorries accused Mr Sunak of travelling “along a path of treachery” and planning a “Tudoresque” coup against the Prime Minister.
The Culture Secretary, a staunch loyalist of Mr Johnson, also retweeted an image depicting him as Julius Caesar about to be stabbed by a knife-wielding Mr Sunak, suggesting Mr Sunak had betrayed the Prime Minister when he resigned as chancellor.
Incendiary
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, a supporter of Mr Sunak, denounced Ms Dorries’ behaviour.
“I think that sort of imagery and narrative is not just incendiary, it’s wrong,” he told BBC Radio Wales.
“I think it’s time for those who think that an argument about Prada shoes or earrings is more important, for instance, should wind their neck in and let people talk about the issues rather than the personality”.
Business minister Greg Hands condemned Ms Dorries’ actions as “distasteful” and “dangerous” in the wake of the killing of Southend West Tory MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery in Essex last October.
He told Sky News: “I’m sure Liz Truss would disown this kind of behaviour.
“I think this is appalling.
“Look, it’s not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David Amess at his Southend constituency surgery, so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even”.
Mr Hands, who is also backing Mr Sunak in the race for No 10, added: “I do find it distasteful”.
Senior Conservative MP Simon Hoare took to Twitter to criticise Ms Dorries.
“Your comments are divisive, disingenuous & disturbing. @trussliz needs to stop this. It’s harmful to our Party,” he said.
“Remembering, with respect, our fallen colleagues David Amess and Jo Cox. The injured Stephen Timms. I will just leave it there”.
Former Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, who has thrown his weight behind Ms Truss in the leadership contest, told Sky News: “It’s certainly not the sort of thing I would tweet.”
He added: “Nadine is well known as having strong views on things. Nadine speaks for herself, she’s very much an individual on that. But that is not a position that Liz would take”.
Talk about true colours, Caliban to Fat Shank’s Prospero…both Libellous and Slander, the Ms Vardy of the Cabinet…sack her or take that whip of a tongue off her
I found some rusty scissors whilst out walking last week…
Hi Cathy, missed you yesterday…
prynhawn Da. I was out exploring Llandudno and Prestatyn by bus and train yesterday. Simply beautiful towns, a lot of charm. Did I mess much?
I hope you are having a lovely weekend.
Rats in a sack, it’s as simple as that when it comes to the way this tory/ fascist party operate, the appallingly low level of political skill, intellect & shear lack of respect & decency to others while, not surprising anymore does not bode well for the uk & Cymru in particular. Come this years party conference, no doubt they’ll be linking arms with cheesy smiles shouting loud & proud about how united they stand all for the good of the country they profess to love. “Sartorial elegance” aside, if mad nad wanted to highlight Sunaks bid to be pm… Read more »
…and, almost as if it were a competition to be the most objectionable person in the party Sunak did a racism whilst Andre whatsisface was interviewing him. How the hell is Cymru going to be safe whilst we are tied to such vile scumbags? No offence to the English like, but they really aren’t really sending their best people are they? I’m seriously considering fleeing to either Scotland or Ireland because Cymru just doesn’t seem to be waking up to the fact that the England before 2000 no longer exists, the butchers are running things in England now and they… Read more »
Who on earth appointed Dorries as ‘Kulture secretary’? A tub of yoghurt has got more more culture than this appalling woman.
She was hired because of her loyalty to Boris “Pride of The Kremlin” Johnson and the Ukip entryists.
I once described Dorries as “thick as two short planks”.
I got sued for defamation.
By the planks.
A minister used the word which sums up this person to her very core. ‘Appalling’.
The fact is, she is correct. Sunak timed his resignation smooth as silk, but it was obvious. Both now vie as to who is the ‘orriblest ‘awk against China, a country that we (as Britain) treated in the foulest manner. Horrible selective amnesia. Concentrate on Indy, please.
This woman has also tweeted a mocked up picture of Sunak with a knife, about to stab Johnson.
She must’ve missed those MPs who were fatally stabbed.
This woman is in a position of ultimate power, when she should not even be left in charge of a table at a Brownies jumble sale.