Naked man filmed running through traffic in Swansea

Now this is not something you see every day – nor would you want to. Probably.

A motorist had a sizeable shock when driving through the streets of Swansea and happened across a naked man running in the middle of the road.

One of the occupants of the car who filmed the man could be hear uttering: “Only in Swansea!”

The unidentified person, with one hand covering his modesty, was seen running through a red light across Oystermouth Road from the Civic Centre to Paxton Street, with Swansea Prison opposite.

Whether he had escaped and had a change of heart we’ve yet to discover. However the comments underneath the post on X (formerly Twitter) do make for entertaining reading.

Only in Swansea 😆 pic.twitter.com/SpLa0YFcRM — Paul Johnson (@enfysjack) November 2, 2023

One wag reckoned he had been caught in a marina flat by an irate husband, while another posted: ‘I know; straight through a red light!!’

One poster pondered whether he had lost a bet, while one X user was concerned he may have been going over 20mph.

Given his location one person queried: ‘Escaped from the showers in the prison and trying to get back in?’

Another wondered that as the site of the old Vetch Field was nearby maybe he was a time-travelling streaker!

In an attempt to get to the bottom of this Nation Cymru has contacted South Wales Police for further comment.

