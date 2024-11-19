Natasha Asghar poses with ‘blanket’ and effigy of Lee Waters following censure

Emily Price

A Tory MS has posed with a “blanket” alongside anti-20mph protesters and a crude effigy of Lee Waters in an apparent act of defiance after being formally reprimanded by the Senedd.

In September, shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar was found in breach of the code of conduct for depicting the 20mph default speed limit as a “blanket” policy.

The complaint was submitted by Lee Waters – the former deputy minister who introduced the controversial speed limit.

Following the speed limit’s roll out last year, Ms Asghar has continually referred to it as a “blanket” policy despite there being exceptions and it only affecting built-up areas.

‘Absurd’

During an official slap on the wrist in the Chamber, the Tory shadow minister refused to back down saying it was “purely absurd” to suggest she had brought the Senedd into disrepute.

She has since appeared to stand her ground – posting photos to her Facebook page posing with a woollen blanket whilst meeting with disgruntled road users outside the Welsh Parliament.

In one photo she can be seen smiling alongside a homemade Guy Fawkes style effigy of Lee Waters holding a gold steering wheel.

In another image the stuffed representation of the Labour MS can be seen draped in a blanket with a sign that reads: “Don’t call me a blanket.”

An image of a blanket attached to the Senedd’s railings featuring a 20mph sign and the words: “This is a blanket – can also be used to keep pensioners warm”, was also published to Ms Asghar’s Facebook page.

In the caption she wrote: “Plenty of blankets at the anti-20mph protest today to keep us nice and warm!

“No matter the weather, protesters continue to gather and make their voices heard. Pleasure as always to catch up with the group. Keep up the great work.”

Further images shared by the United Voices Senedd Lobby Group show the Tory MS sat on the floor with her arm around the Lee Waters effigy.

Posting to Facebook, the group wrote: “Lovely little gathering on the steps for Guy Fawkes night. Sadly no dynamite but nice to see Natasha with a blanket and trying to strangle Liar Waters.”

Demonstration

We asked Ms Asghar if the photo op was a demonstration against her recent reprimand.

She said: “It’s always an absolute pleasure to meet with the anti-20mph protesters who gather regularly outside the Welsh Parliament come rain or shine.

“Thankfully the protesters turned up to the latest protest armed with plenty of blankets as the weather had taken a turn and it was rather chilly.

“I’m hoping now we’re in winter, blankets will be a regular feature at these important gatherings.”

Disrepute

In October, the Conservative leader in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies was also judged to have brought the Welsh parliament into disrepute for characterising the default speed limit as a “blanket” policy.

Mr Davies shrugged off the reprimand saying the description was a matter of opinion.

His seat in the Senedd Chamber remained empty whilst the official censure was read out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

