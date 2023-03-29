Nation.Cymru appoints Martin Shipton as associate editor

One of Wales’ most distinguished journalists is to join Nation.Cymru in a new role as Associate Editor.

Martin Shipton was previously political editor-at-large with the Western Mail newspaper and before that served as the title’s chief reporter for 18 years.

A multi award-winning journalist, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience gained at the heart of the Welsh political scene for more than two decades.

Martin is also the author of several books including, Mr Jones – The Man Who Knew Too Much: The Life and Death of Gareth Jones, and Political Chameleon: In Search of George Thomas.

Martin joins Nation.Cymru at a time of great change and expansion – with an ever-growing audience backed by an increasing number of loyal subscribers.

Commenting on his new role, Martin said: “I am excited to be joining Nation.Cymru, which has quickly established itself as a Welsh news outlet that delivers high quality content and treats its readers with respect.

“I like the fact that its sole loyalty is to the people of Wales and look forward to helping it grow further.”

Thrilled

Nation.Cymru CEO Mark Mansfield added: “I am thrilled to welcome Martin to our team.

“He is widely regarded as the best political journalist in Wales, and securing his services is a major coup for us.

“He brings huge experience and knowledge to the team, and his work will be an invaluable addition to our coverage of Welsh politics and current affairs.

“I can’t wait to see his first piece for us at the weekend.”

Martin follows the appointment of two new journalists in January – Emily Price as News Editor and Siân Williams as Rural Affairs Editor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’d like to help grow Nation Cymru and deliver a news service for the people of Wales by the people of Wales, find out more HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

