Nation.Cymru appoints new Current Affairs Editor

Nation.Cymru has appointed a new current affairs editor.

Bruce Sinclair is an experienced journalist with a career that has spanned Wales, including editing the Pembrokeshire Herald and the Brecon and the Radnorshire Express.

He has also worked as a senior reporter across Wales on the Western Telegraph, Carmarthen Journal and Cambrian News.

A Ceredigion-born native of Pembrokeshire, he currently lives in New Quay and is a volunteer fundraiser with the RNLI.

He joins Nation.Cymru founder Ifan Morgan Jones, CEO Mark Mansfield, culture editor David Owens, weekend editor Sarah Jones and books editor Jon Gower on the project.

Bruce said: “I’m delighted to take on the role of Current Affairs Editor at Nation.Cymru. I have followed the site’s growth since 2017; we had needed a truly national publication for Wales for too long.

“We’re at a very important time for Wales and Welsh politics, where our nation is increasingly on the political map across the border.

“As well as nationally interesting and important stories, I want to use my experience of working in more rural areas such as Dyfed and Powys to make sure we continue to be a truly national media outlet.”

‘Growth’

Bruce Sinclair will be stepping into the editorial role previously occupied by Gareth Ceidiog Hughes, who is returning to the world of public relations.

“It’s a hugely exciting time to have an editor of Bruce’s experience joining us here at Nation.Cymru,” the news website’s founder Ifan Morgan Jones said.

“We also wish to thank Gareth Ceidiog Hughes for all the work he’s done since his appointment in February 2021 and wish him all the best in his new role.

“Nation.Cymru’s growth over the last two years has been made possible by an increasing number of subscribers.

“If you would like to see us continue to grow our team, please consider supporting us.”

Nation.Cymru is supported by a £20,000 grant from the Welsh Books Council, as well as over 1,000 subscribers. That support means that the site can now sustain a growing number of full-time posts, as well as freelance contributors.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

