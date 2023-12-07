Nation.Cymru appoints new Senior Reporter

Stephen Price who has been a regular contributor to our culture and opinion pages over the last 12 months, has joined Nation.Cymru as our new Senior Reporter.

A former pupil of Brynmawr Foundation School, Stephen completed a Masters in Creative and Media Writing at Swansea University before primarily working in the third and charity sectors in communications roles – his most notable being that of Communications Manager at LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity based at the University Hospital of Wales.

A keen environmentalist and hiker, if you’re in the Abergavenny area, you might catch him in his voluntary role as a Keep Wales Tidy Litter Champion.

Humbled

Following his appointment, Stephen said: “I feel enormously humbled to join the team at Nation.Cymru, not least because I’ve been an avid refresher of the home page since its inception in 2017. To think of it now, from the other side of the screen is a rather surreal and exciting honour. Divine providence perhaps.”

“From day one, I’ve been impressed with Nation.Cymru’s reporting – in it we have a national voice, a democratic voice with contributions from people from all walks of life and that, to me, is Welsh through and through. Community is an essential part of our lifeblood as a people, and Nation.Cymru to me feels just like that – a community.”

“I’m deeply passionate about our country, our people, our language(s!), our flora and fauna, our rich culture, history, art and music. To be able to share other people’s stories and raise our voices collectively – I cannot think of any greater honour.”

Steve joins CEO Mark Mansfield, News Editor Emily Price (no relation), Features Editor David Owens, Weekend Editor Sarah Morgan Jones and Culture Editor Jon Gower on the project.

Incisive

Nation.Cymru CEO Mark Mansfield said: “We’re delighted to bring Steve on board. His contributions over the last year have been incisive and entertaining and I know he will add a new dimension to our content.”

“These are exiting times to bring new talent onboard with our readership hitting record levels of 1.4 million per month.”

“This latest appointments couldn’t happen without the backing of over 1000 monthly subscribers and a £20,000 grant from the Books Council of Wales, which has been instrumental in our growth over the last three years.”

“We’re also very grateful for support from the government’s Welsh Public Interest News Accelerator fund.”

“This support means the site can now sustain a growing number of full-time posts, as well as freelance contributors from all across Wales.”

If you would like to help us to continue to grow, you can donate to Wales’ only independent news service here.

