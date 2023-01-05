Nation.Cymru appoints news and rural affairs editors

Emily Price has joined Nation.Cymru as News Editor, alongside Siân Williams, our first ever Rural Affairs Editor.

Emily, an award-winning journalist, and author from Merthyr Tydfil, comes on board following the departure of Nation.Cymru founder Ifan Morgan Jones, who started a new role with S4C earlier this week.

She graduated from the University of South Wales with First Class Honours in Journalism and specialises in investigative journalism.

“Working as Nation Cymru’s new news editor is just a dream come true for me,” she said.

“My focus as a journalist over the last four years has been to cover the diverse stories Wales has to offer whilst ensuring they are fit and engaging for a Welsh audience.”

“I want to wish founder, Ifan Morgan Jones all the luck in the world on his new adventure at S4C.”

Current affairs

Siân Williams is an experienced journalist who started her career as a patch reporter with the Caernarfon & Denbigh Herald in Pwllheli.

She’s worked in television current affairs, as an academic researcher, and in print and online journalism.

Her first language is Welsh.

She lives in Gwynedd and is passionate about rural affairs.

Siân said: “Working for Nation.Cymru is like a homecoming for me. I’m delighted to be working with a bunch of such talented hacks.

“It’s exciting that we are reaching a wide and varied audience. Bring me your tips and stories please!”

She joins CEO Mark Mansfield, features editor David Owens, weekend editor Sarah Morgan Jones and books editor Jon Gower on the project.

“Ifan was such an important member of the team. His incredible work ethic, talent and sense of humour will be greatly missed by all of us,” Nation.Cymru CEO Mark Mansfield said.

“But these are exiting times as we bring new talent onboard.

“Emily joins us with an outstanding reputation and her talent and determination is a welcome addition to the team.

“Siân is a brilliant investigative journalist and her experience and knowhow adds a new dimension to Nation.Cymru’s reporting.”

Subscribers

These latest appointments couldn’t happen without the backing of over 1000 monthly subscribers and a £20,000 grant from the Books Council of Wales, which has been instrumental in our growth over the last three years.

This support means the site can now sustain a growing number of full-time posts, as well as freelance contributors from all across Wales.

If you would like to help us to continue to grow, you can donate to Wales’ only independent news service here.

