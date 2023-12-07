Nation.Cymru awarded new four-year grant by Books Council of Wales

Nation.Cymru has been confirmed as one of the recipients of The Books Council of Wales’ English-language Cultural Periodicals Grant for 2024–28.

The grant, which is funded by Welsh Government through Creative Wales is awarded as new, standalone funding every four years following an open competitive tender process. The tender was advertised in May, with interviews taking place in November 2023.

Grants are awarded by an independent panel following a rigorous application and interview process.

Nation.Cymru’s successful tender ensures a grant of £25,000 per year for cultural content including book reviews and for providing a digital free at the point of use platform for the publishing sector in Wales.

Alongside Nation.Cymru’s funding for the next franchise period, the other successful recipients have been announced as The Paper, Poetry Wales and Welsh Agenda.

The Paper is to receive £10,000 per year plus a £10,000 start up grant during 2023/24 for providing a new platform for younger underrepresented writers, with a particular focus on working class writers.

Poetry Wales has been awarded £25,000 per year for providing a print and digital poetry magazine.

Welsh Agenda is a recipient of £25,000 per year for cultural content including book reviews and providing a print and online platform for the publishing sector in Wales.

Difficult decisions

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales said: “We are pleased to be able to fund a number of excellent publications in this franchise round, including a new title, ‘The Paper’.”

“There was, as expected, a very high level of interest in the grant, with the total applications amounting to more than double the £180,000 available. I would like to congratulate all the recipients on their success in what was a very competitive and rigorous process, with difficult decisions for the panel awarding the grant.”

“Following the conclusion of the interviews and communication of the panel’s decisions to all applicants in November, we anticipate that the Sub-committee will be looking to advertise a tender for the development of one brand new English-language literary magazine with a strong focus on fiction and creative non-fiction with a sustainable business model at its core.”

“The precise vision for this new venture will be confirmed at the next English-language Publishing Development Sub-committee in February. A tender for a new franchise will be announced soon thereafter.”

Nation.Cymru CEO Mark Mansfield said: “We are delighted to receive further support from the Books Council of Wales. Their support has been invaluable over the last five years and has enabled us to develop into one of the most important news platforms in Wales.

“We described their earlier backing as “rocket fuel” and again this new funding will be used to maintain Nation.Cymru’s remarkable growth.”

