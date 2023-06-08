National Eisteddfod announces 2023 Wales and the World President

The National Eisteddfod has today announced Esyllt Nest Roberts de Lewis from Y Wladfa, Patagonia is this year’s Wales and the World President.

Originally from Pencanewydd, not far from this year’s Eisteddfod Maes, Esyllt went to Y Wladfa in 2004 to work as a teacher on the Welsh Language Scheme.

She settled there after marrying her husband, Cristian and they have two sons, Mabon, and Idris – who love visiting the family in Wales.

Esyllt works as a Welsh teacher, harp teacher, translator, and editor and won the Urdd Eisteddfod Crown and the Chair in the Y Wladfa Eisteddfod.

During her time at the Welsh settlement in Patagonia, Esyllt trained children to recite and write in Welsh and has and supported and nurtured the Welsh culture there.

Privilege

Esyllt was also recently elected to the working committee of Cymdeithas Cymru-Ariannin which maintains relations between Wales and Argentina.

She considers the invitation to be the Wales and the World President in her childhood home to be a great privilege and will be honoured in a ceremony at the beginning of the Eisteddfod’s Cymanfa Ganu, held in the Pafiliwn Mawr on August 6.

The Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod is held in Boduan from 5-12 August. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.wales.

