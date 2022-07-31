Circuses had to come to Eisteddfod’s aid at last minute as key buildings not delivered

Circuses had to come to the National Eisteddfod’s aid at the last minute as key buildings were not delivered, the chair of the organising committee has said.

The Welcome Centre, Maes-B music pavilion and the Theatre were not delivered with just two weeks to go before the festival began.

Elin Jones, the Senedd Llywydd and chair of the organising committee, said that Covid and Brexit had caused problems but that the circuses had “saved” them.

Speaking on S4C, presenter Tudur Owen invited viewers to the Welcome Centre saying: “Usually it would have windows and things but this is an example of the ingenuity of the organising committee in the last two weeks when they had to go and ask for the help of a few circuses.

“And look at what has happened – it’s really excellent I think. This spirit of everyone helping each other to welcome people to the Eisteddfod is great.”

Dyma Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Tregaron 2022, o’r awyr 👀 Popeth yn agos at ei gilydd, ac yn dafliad carreg o’r dre. Siwrne saff i bawb sydd yn teithio draw yn y diwrnodau nesaf.#Steddfod2022 pic.twitter.com/Ek43X0wOaZ — eisteddfod (@eisteddfod) July 29, 2022

Elin Jones said: “The Eisteddfod, like a lot of festivals this term, starting again after Covid and problems – the first festival since Brexit as well – and putting a maes together in that context has been quite a challenge.

“The suppliers for the theatre, Maes-B and the welcome centre had pulled out. They couldn’t bring those pavilions to the maes. And the Eisteddfod official did an excellent job, a few circuses in Britain came to their aid.

“We have a new welcome centre and Maes-B which aren’t the ones we expected two weeks ago. They came to save us.”

Tudur Owen asked: “So a few of the pavilions here are used to seeing a few more clowns than they’ll see this week?”

Elin Jones replied: “I’m sure there will be a few clowns on the maes. We have a tradition of clowns in Ceredigion so I’m sure they will be comfortable enough.”

