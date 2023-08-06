National Eisteddfod poets compete for Crown inspired by historic Lôn Goed lane

More than 40 poets have entered the Crown competition at the 2023 National Eisteddfod, tasked to compose a Pryddest or collection of poems not in cynghanedd (strict metre) and up to 250 lines on the topic of Freedom.

The prize is the Crown, sponsored by the Caernarfonshire Branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales and £750 donated by the Bryn Bodfel Family, Rhydyclafdy, in memory of Griffith Wynne.

Elin Mair Roberts, from Y Ffôr near Pwllheli, was commissioned to make the Crown and used the Lôn Goed, the important historic route joining Llyn and Eifionydd as her inspiration for the coveted prize.

The 31-year-old jeweller grew up on a farm and made the Crown at her workshop in Caernarfon. She used silver to emulate the textures seen in the countryside. To represent the local landscape, Elin used green material for the headwear.

Elin Mair has been designing contemporary jewellery and memorable gifts since 2011. She studied at Hatton Garden in London before returning to Wales.

Artisan

Over the years her approach has developed from fast-paced sketches and sculptures to three-dimensional design, and she describes her jewellery as “feminine, floral and dainty”. Her work is now sold in selected independent shops and galleries across Britain.

She is now a sub-partner at Siop Iard in Caernarfon town centre with Jewellery designer Angela Evans and jeweller Ann Catrin Evans who is also known for her impressive Metalwork, both of which have also produced and created National Eisteddfod Crowns.

For several years now, she has been exhibiting her work at the Eisteddfod, welcoming customers to her stand at Artisan.

Elin Mair was chosen to create the Crown after one of her friends saw the Farmers’ Union of Wales’ notice in the local paper.

“I hadn’t thought of doing it but soon decided to give it a go.

“That was in 2020 of course because the National Eisteddfod was due to take place in Boduan in 2021. But Covid-19 came and put a stop to everything. I kept the design and submitted it last year and was delighted when I heard that my design had been chosen for this year’s Crown.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to design and create the Llyn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod Crown,” she said.

“I haven’t done something like a Crown before but I’m looking forward to the work and looking forward to seeing the response,” she added.

Tradition

The Caernarfonshire branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales is sponsoring this year’s competition. Gwynedd Watkin, County Executive, said the Union had a proud tradition of offering National Eisteddfod prizes.

“We are delighted to be able to continue the tradition for the 2023 Eisteddfod and it’s a privilege and pleasure for the Caernarfonshire Branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales to present the Crown to the winner at the Llyn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod 2023, and we are delighted that it will be Elin Mair Roberts from Y Ffôr near Pwllheli.

“Elin Mair is a contemporary jeweller creating designs using the precious metals gold and silver. As a farm girl, agriculture inspires her on a daily basis, as well as nature, which is evident in her current collections.

“We as a Union are looking forward to seeing the work completed and having the Crown presented to the Eisteddfod,” he said.

The Crowning ceremony will be held at the Eisteddfod on Monday afternoon, 7 August at 4.30pm.

