National Grid proposes new Welsh substation ‘to connect green energy’

National Grid Electricity Transmission is developing plans to build a new 400kV electricity substation in Wales to strengthen its network and connect clean energy “to the communities and businesses where it is needed the most”.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) and GreenGEN Cymru have made connection requests in south Wales. The proposed substation near Llandyfaelog in Carmarthenshire is in response to these connection requests and NGET’s legal obligation to connect projects to its network.

NGED is the local network operator in the region, and is a separate company to National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) which owns and operates the high voltage transmission network across Wales and England.

The proposed substation is part of National Grid’s major programme of works across Wales to meet the growing demand for electricity and connect new green sources of electricity generation. It will help regional businesses grow and support the Welsh and UK Government’s net zero targets.

NGET will own and maintain the proposed 400kV substation at Llandyfaelog. It is expected GreenGEN Cymru and NGED will each apply for planning permission to build their own 132kV substations next to the proposed NGET 400kV substation site.

This week (5 – 10 February 2024) NGET will be: informing local residents and business owners by letter of proposed substation and how to contact their community relations team; launching a public website to enable people to register for updates on their proposal; confirming with the local community we plan to host a public consultation in mid-2024.

This month (February) NGET will be: submitting an Environment Impact Assessment screening request and a formal pre-application enquiry to Carmarthenshire County Council as the local planning authority.

“Transported to where it is needed the most”

Matthew Cumming, NGET’s project manager for the proposed Llandyfaelog substation said: “We are committed to upgrading Wales’ electricity infrastructure to ensure that new, clean energy can be transported to the communities and businesses where it is needed the most.

“At the same time we are always aware of the potential impact our work and infrastructure can have on people living and working nearby. We know that the Llandyfaelog community will have questions and want information on the proposed substation.

“We’re launching the website as well as a telephone hotline, freepost address and email address to make sure everyone can contact us easily. We hope people will contact us with their questions and register for updates.

“And at our public consultation later this year we are looking forward to meeting local

residents and hearing their views on our plans.”

The project website is available here. It will be updated as more information becomes available and will include details of forthcoming engagement and consultations.

The project email address is: [email protected], the Freepost address is FREEPOST NG Llandyfaelog and the project phoneline is 0800 915 3595.

