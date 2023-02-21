Support our Nation today - please donate here
National Grid teams up with RSPB to protect nature reserve

21 Feb 2023 3 minute read
The team of volunteers helping out at Conwy Nature Reserve.

A team from National Grid has volunteered to help the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) undertake important maintenance work at a Welsh nature reserve.

National Grid’s Dinorwig cable replacement project team volunteered to work alongside the RSPB at Conwy Nature Reserve to make sure electricity supplies remain secure and reliable for the local area and beyond.

The team helped to clear willow and other vegetation to maintain the 144-acre nature site which was first opened in 1995 and is home to wonderful wildlife such as warblers, waders and wildfowl.

National Grid has been carrying out the Dinorwig to Pentir underground cable replacement scheme since autumn 2021, replacing the electricity cables that were first laid in the 1970’s connecting Dinorwig Power Station at Llanberis to the national electricity network.

National Grid volunteers helped to clear overgrown reed beds at the reserve.

Victoria Haworth, Senior Project Manager for the cable replacement project who was amongst the volunteers said: “As well as delivering our important project we are keen to support nearby groups too.

“This time around, it was great to spend time with the RSPB at its Conway reserve and contribute our time and skills to a good cause.

“Protecting the environment is a key part of our work as well and where we can we’ll get stuck in to help others do this too.

“We’ll be continuing to talk to groups and organisations locally about volunteering, but welcome any requests if anyone near our project between Llanberis and Pentir is looking for support.”

The RSPB Conwy nature reserve is a thriving wetland on the east bank of the Conwy estuary and was created from material dug out during construction of the A55 road tunnel between 1986 and 1991.

During the winter months, visitors flock to the estuary to marvel at tens of thousands of starlings as they create stunning shapes in the sky in a spectacular murmuration over the reed beds.

Tim Wallis, Warden at the RSPB’s Conwy Nature Reserve, added: “It was great to have National Grid join us. Maintaining the reserve is a key part of creating an area where birds and the environment can thrive.

“Every little bit of work in support really helps us so we appreciate the team giving their time. As ever, if anyone else is keen to give their time to help us we’d be happy to hear from you.”

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago

See 'Underground Cables not Rocket Science' revelation…

BobSnail
BobSnail
1 hour ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

Which of the many references easily found do you recommend?

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 hour ago
Reply to  BobSnail

"It is the one that starts "they must take us for fools"…

hdavies15
hdavies15
1 hour ago

Is this the same Nat Grid that wants to send a fresh crop of pylons across 60+ miles of rural Mid Wales. Had they stuck wind turbines in the middle of cities they wouldn't have had this kind of distribution problem.

