National Grid teams up with RSPB to protect nature reserve

A team from National Grid has volunteered to help the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) undertake important maintenance work at a Welsh nature reserve.

National Grid’s Dinorwig cable replacement project team volunteered to work alongside the RSPB at Conwy Nature Reserve to make sure electricity supplies remain secure and reliable for the local area and beyond.

The team helped to clear willow and other vegetation to maintain the 144-acre nature site which was first opened in 1995 and is home to wonderful wildlife such as warblers, waders and wildfowl.

National Grid has been carrying out the Dinorwig to Pentir underground cable replacement scheme since autumn 2021, replacing the electricity cables that were first laid in the 1970’s connecting Dinorwig Power Station at Llanberis to the national electricity network.

Victoria Haworth, Senior Project Manager for the cable replacement project who was amongst the volunteers said: “As well as delivering our important project we are keen to support nearby groups too.

“This time around, it was great to spend time with the RSPB at its Conway reserve and contribute our time and skills to a good cause.

“Protecting the environment is a key part of our work as well and where we can we’ll get stuck in to help others do this too.

“We’ll be continuing to talk to groups and organisations locally about volunteering, but welcome any requests if anyone near our project between Llanberis and Pentir is looking for support.”

The RSPB Conwy nature reserve is a thriving wetland on the east bank of the Conwy estuary and was created from material dug out during construction of the A55 road tunnel between 1986 and 1991.

During the winter months, visitors flock to the estuary to marvel at tens of thousands of starlings as they create stunning shapes in the sky in a spectacular murmuration over the reed beds.

Tim Wallis, Warden at the RSPB’s Conwy Nature Reserve, added: “It was great to have National Grid join us. Maintaining the reserve is a key part of creating an area where birds and the environment can thrive.

“Every little bit of work in support really helps us so we appreciate the team giving their time. As ever, if anyone else is keen to give their time to help us we’d be happy to hear from you.”

