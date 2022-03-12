National Museum of Wales say they will ‘defend democracy and rights’ after Farage attack on BLM exhibition

The Director of the National Museum of Wales has said that they are “honoured” to display placards from 2020s Black Lives Matter rallies after Nigel Farage used his GB News show to attack the exhibition.

David Anderson, Director General of the National Museum Wales, said that it was more important than ever to “defend democracy and cultural rights” and they “must collect far more of the histories of Black communities in Wales, not less”.

Nigel Farage had attacked the museum in a segment branded ‘WFT – Woke Wales’ on his GB News show, in which he said the display was “very inappropriate” because Black Lives Matter was “violent” and “Marxist”.

But he was heavily criticised for his comments by the museum, Welsh politicians and others who backed their decision to display the placards.

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Heledd Fychan said “you know you’re doing something right if Nigel Farage attacks you,” praising the display as “excellent”. Labour Senedd Member Dawn Bowden meanwhile told him to “get knotted”.

The National Museum of Wales said: “We stand by our decision to display these BLM placards. At Amgueddfa Cymru, we are working towards representing the diverse experiences of people living in Wales today through the national collection.

“Communities across Wales continue to play an active part in the Black Lives Matter movement.”

David Anderson, the Director General, said: “BLM activists, not museums, are the history makers. We are honoured that they entrusted their placards to us for display at St Fagans.

“Now if ever is the time to defend democracy & cultural rights; we must collect far more of the histories of Black communities in Wales, not less.”

Professor Uzo Iwobi, the founder of Race Council Cymru, esponded: “Nothing amazes me when it comes to this individual, he constantly conveys disdain for marginalised people.

“Well done National Museum of Wales for highlighting this historic moment in our lives.”

Nigel Farge had criticised the museum in a segment branded ‘WFT – Woke Wales’ by the GB News chyron.

“The ‘what the Farage’ moment is that that National Museum of Wales have decided that it is appropriate to place on display banners that took part in demonstrations last year for black lives matter,” he said.

“There it is – the Black Power to the People, Black Lives Matter. And, you know, we know that in the wake of the horrible death of George Floyd, we know that this stuff swept the country.

“But now we know what the Black Lives Matter organisation is all about. They want to defund the police. It is Marxist, it has in America been extremely violent.

“I would have thought given all of those things. That was a very inappropriate thing for the National Museum of Wales and to have done.”

The display at St Fagans Museum includes photographs and accounts by activists who took part, and a megaphone used at one of the protests and an information display to better inform the public.

Sioned Hughes, Head of Public History and Archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “Collecting contemporary material is a core part of Amgueddfa Cymru’s work, to ensure that the national collection represents the diverse experiences of people living in Wales today and in the past.”

“It is important that we display these placards in the Wales is…gallery to tell the story of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wales and its impact on communities.”

