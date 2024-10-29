National Slate Museum site to close its doors until 2026

The National Slate Museum in Llanberis will close its doors next month for a major redevelopment programme, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

The redevelopment, which begins from 4 November, will breathe new life into the much-loved museum transforming it into a world-class visitor attraction at the heart of The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The significant Grade 1 buildings will be conserved and renovated, and visitor experience will be improved with a new learning centre, play area, shop and café.

Interpretation will be improved across the museum and spaces upgraded to enable the museum to share more of Amgueddfa Cymru’s diverse collections.

Global importance

The museum is housed within the Grade 1 listed Victorian Industrial workshops of the historic Dinorwig slate quarry and first opened in May 1972 as the North Wales Quarrying Museum, following the quarry’s closure in 1969.

Since 1972 over 4 million people have walked through its amazing archway to see the museum’s unique features and attractions – including the UK’s largest working water wheel, original foundry, and popular slate splitting demonstrations.

Jane Richardson, Amgueddfa Cymru’s Chief Executive said: “The project will safeguard our museum and globally important collection so that future generations and communities can experience and enjoy the incredible story of slate. This redevelopment will transform how we tell the story of slate, making our visitor experience even more exciting.”

“We will temporarily close the Museum in November 2024 to make sure all conservation and renovation work can take place safely. We’d like to thank our partners and funders, Cyngor Gwynedd, Welsh Government, UK Government and the National Lottery Heritage Fund – without them, and the support of the local community, this work would not be possible. We can’t wait to welcome back visitors in 2026!”

On the road

With only a few days to go until the Museum closes temporarily, there’s a lot to be done! Curatorial work to record the Museum’s entire collection is underway, before more than 8,000 items are moved into their temporary new home.

The Museum has also been busy arranging a series of activities to mark the occasion during the October half-term to bid a cheery ‘farewell…for now’ to the local community and visitors. There will be a whole host of activities including behind the scenes tours and crafts activities.

Although the Museum will be closed, the story of slate will continue to be told, as Elen Roberts, Head of National Slate Museum, explained: “In 2025, we’ll be taking the museum ‘on the road’ and working with our partners at nearby attractions and community events. We’re very excited about doing things a little differently and going beyond the walls of the museum, learning from and engaging with visitors and local communities in re-telling the story of slate.”

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales, added: “It’s exciting to see plans take shape for Amgueddfa Lechi Cymru – National Slate Museum to be at the heart of telling its story and continuing its industrial legacy.

“We’re pleased to award this funding to enable those plans to be developed and we look forward to seeing how this project can transform the museum for visitors, how people can get involved in shaping their heritage and how communities in Northwest Wales and beyond will benefit.”

Flagship development

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said: “We are happy to see the work to redevelop Amgueddfa Lechi Cymru moving to the next stage.

“This is a flagship development for the Llewyrch o’r Llechi project led by Cyngor Gwynedd and funded through UK Government, which will establish the Museum as the main hub for The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.

“Developing this hub will provide the Slate Landscape with the world-class visitor experience that it deserves – celebrating our rich heritage, culture, language and communities – in addition to telling the story of our role in Roofing the World, the endeavours and innovation of our people and the toil this caused to our communities and landscape.

“The hub will also ensure that those who want to learn and see more of the World Heritage Site are signposted and directed to the other unique and monumental areas of the slate landscape so that they can enjoy and appreciate the rich heritage and culture of the area. Cyngor Gwynedd is pleased to be a partner in this project and wishes Amgueddfa Lechi Cymru and its staff the best of luck for the exciting redevelopment.”

The museum aims to re-open in 2026.

The current total cost of the redevelopment is estimated at £21 million, of which a significant amount has been secured through funding partnerships with Cyngor Gwynedd (via UK Government) as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi project, Welsh Government, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other funders. We are extremely grateful for the funding support provided to date.

Read more about the project here: https://museum.wales/slate/redevelopment

