National Union of Mineworkers backs Jeremy Miles for Welsh Labour Leader & First Minister

The National Union of Mineworkers has formally endorsed Jeremy Miles to be the next leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister of Wales.

The education minister, who if elected, will be the first openly gay head of government in the UK, represents the community of Onllwyn in the Senedd.

The 2014 film ‘Pride’ brought the town to international fame when it portrayed the real life story of striking miners in the 1980s and the gay and lesbian support groups who raised funds for cold and hungry mining families in south Wales.

The endorsement by the NUM on Monday comes after Miles received an endorsement on Sunday night from Councillor Jason McLellan, leader of Denbighshire Council.

The election candidate is now supported by an overwhelming majority of Labour council leaders, deputy leaders, and the Senedd Labour Group.

He also secured supportive nominations from five out of the six local Labour parties who were voting over the weekend.

Industrial

Mr Miles said: “I thank the National Union of Mineworkers for their support, and their ongoing work representing the interests of ex-miners, their families and communities.

“Growing up in industrial south Wales, it was the miners’ strike that was my political awakening.

“At school in my early teens, I saw with my own eyes the hardship that so many families faced as their parents fought for their livelihoods against Thatcher’s disgraceful attack on our communities.

“This isn’t something I watched from afar, or saw on TV, it’s something which I saw first hand.

“It left a deep, deep mark on me. It’s shaped me as a person, it’s shaped my politics, and it’s shaped the passion and determination I have to work for Wales’ future.”

