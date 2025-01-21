National Youth Arts Wales calls on Welsh Government to act now to prevent crisis

Stephen Price

National Youth Arts Wales has raised the alarm about the “shameful” state of youth arts funding in Wales, calling on the Welsh Government to address the ‘urgent’ situation and ensure every young person can access the ‘transformative power’ of the arts.

According to the arts charity, the recent Senedd report “A Decade of Cuts” reveals a landscape of neglect and chronic underfunding, which they say jeopardises not only the arts, “but also our cultural identity and the development of future generations”.

National Youth Arts Wales say that Wales now ranks the second lowest in Europe for investment in the arts per person – a decline is not merely numbers on a spreadsheet, but “a narrative of lost opportunities, diminished creativity, and a future in which our children don’t have access to arts opportunities that could shape their lives”.

As highlighted by Arts Council Wales in its recent Economic Impact Report, there has been a 40% real-terms reduction in revenue funding for culture since 2010. With every passing year, the charity argue that Wales is losing ground in an area we should be leading.

Health and wellbeing

Compelling evidence from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) study published a few weeks ago highlighted that engagement in arts and culture has a profound impact on health and wellbeing.

The study reveals that regular participation in cultural activities can reduce the need for healthcare services, enhance mental health and foster community cohesion.

More specifically, it quantifies the social return on investment, showing that for every pound invested in arts and culture, there is a substantial return in economic, social and health benefits.

As Arts Council Wales’s own Impact Report demonstrated, the Welsh economy benefits by £2.51 for every £1 spent on cultural activities.

Evan Dawson, CEO of National Youth Arts Wales, said: “We call on the Welsh Government to reconsider how resources are allocated, placing renewed emphasis on ‘prevention’ as a strategic investment.

“A long-term plan is needed – one that recognises the arts, particularly youth arts, as critical infrastructure for a healthy, vibrant, and prosperous Wales.

“Crucially, this must be a comprehensive strategy that integrates budgets for Education, Culture, and Health. The arts are not a luxury, but a necessity for the development of young minds.

“They provide a platform for expression, learning and resilience. Investing in youth arts is investing in the future leaders, thinkers and innovators of Wales.”

Economic Argument

Beyond the intrinsic value of arts, the charity has called on the Welsh Government to consider the “clear economic case”, with the arts sector directly contributing to GDP, supporting local economies, and creating jobs.

Moreover, the social return on investment in arts, as evidenced by the DCMS study, significantly outweighs the initial investment.

Health and Wellbeing

National Youth Arts Wales say that the wellbeing benefits of arts participation are ‘undeniable’. In times when mental health among young people is a growing concern, they maintain that arts can offer therapeutic avenues, reducing the societal burden of health costs through prevention and early intervention.

The organisation say that Wales is at risk of losing its unique cultural narratives if we do not nurture them through the arts, arguing that youth arts programmes are “not just about preserving culture but also about pushing boundaries and fostering innovation”.

Importantly, they say that arts programmes bring communities together, creating inclusive spaces where diversity is celebrated. This social cohesion is vital, they say, “especially in an era where divisiveness can so easily take root”.

“Shortsighted”

Evan Dawson added: “Again, we urge the Welsh Government to re-evaluate resource allocation, prioritising ‘prevention’ as a strategic investment for the future.

“We cannot afford to be the generation that watches from the sidelines as our cultural legacy and the potential of our youth are stifled by shortsighted budget cuts.

“Let’s champion a renaissance in Welsh arts, not just for the sake of culture but for the holistic development of our society.

“Our children deserve a Wales where their creative expressions are not only heard but celebrated, where their involvement in the arts is seen as a fundamental part of their growth and our collective future.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Wales’ arts sector makes a vital social and economic contribution to our society but we have had to take very difficult decisions to protect frontline services following years of difficult funding settlements from the UK Government.

“We have, however, increased the funding for cultural, arts and sporting institutions in the draft 2025-26 budget.”

