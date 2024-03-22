National youth organisation partners with WWF Cymru

Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Wales’s largest youth organisation has announced a new and exciting partnership with nature and environmental charity, WWF Cymru.

WWF is one of the largest independent conservation charities in the world, operating in nearly 100 countries. In Wales they work on tackling the climate and nature crises at home and abroad, which includes collaborating with many organisations.

Partnership

This year the partnership will be twofold. Thanks to WWF Cymru’s support, Pentre Ifan Residential Centre in Pembrokeshire which is run by the Urdd and is the first environmental and well-being centre of its kind in Wales, is offering a free Sustainability and Nature course to young people in years 11 and 12 in April.

WWF Cymru has also made a generous donation to the Urdd’s Fund for All, which will fund environmental summer holidays at Pentre Ifan in August for children and young people from low-income backgrounds across Wales.

Urdd Chief Executive, Siân Lewis, said: “The Urdd is committed to connecting the youth of Wales with the natural world and empowering them to protect the environment.

“We are extremely proud of this opportunity to work with WWF Cymru to offer learning and development opportunities for young people in Wales in these important fields. Diolch WWF Cymru for supporting our Fund for All and our work at Pentre Ifan.”

Rhian Brewster from WWF Cymru added: “WWF Cymru is very proud to see the development of Pentre Ifan and the potential it offers in fostering a passion for nature in generations of young people.

“Everyone needs to act if we are to regenerate our world and create a better future. Our children and young people are the leaders and pioneers of the future.

“Developing skills and awareness of how we can all live and act in a more friendly way to nature and the environment is essential. And doing that while having fun and making new friends at an Urdd camp is a great bonus!”

Conservation

The residential courses will give young people who are interested in developing a career in conservation, environmental, sustainability and nature the opportunity to get a taste of different aspects of these sectors.

Activities will vary from stargazing and wildcraft sessions to waste and sustainable fashion workshops led by organisations such as Natural Resources Wales, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and Keep Wales Tidy.

Siân Lewis added: “It’s great to see Pentre Ifan going from strength to strength. The Centre has already welcomed hundreds of children and young people from all over Wales since it opened last year. Every one of these visits has a positive and important impact on the emotional and mental health of future generations.”

The Urdd will be supporting WWF’s Earth Hour on Saturday, 23 March at 8.30pm. This is an hour where people, communities, businesses and landmarks come together to switch off their lights for 60 minutes, to give an hour to the Earth.

It is a moment of unity that brings the world together, draws attention to the climate and nature crisis, and inspires people to act and advocate for urgent change. The Urdd’s residential centre and buildings will turn off their lights in support.

