Natural Resources Wales accused of ‘avoiding scrutiny’ after ending meetings with councils

Saul Cooke-Black, local democracy reporter

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has been accused of “avoiding scrutiny” after it stopped holding meetings with councils.

Meetings between representatives from councils previously took place quarterly but NRW has not held meetings with council representatives since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a full meeting of Monmouthshire County Council last week, Cllr Tony Easson urged local authority chiefs to contact NRW to get meetings “back up and running”.

“I think they are avoiding scrutiny for some reason or another,” he said.

“Scrutiny gives us the opportunity to oversee the areas in question, and also for the penny-rate payers and the other landowners who actually live and work in the moors in the south.”

Cllr Easson said that recently the body of a man – a nephew of one of his constituents – had been found near a sluice gate in the south of the county.

Natural Resources Wales has responsibility to carry out investigations on sluice gates, and Cllr Easson said if there had been meetings with the environment agency, councillors could have been better informed about the situation.

“I believe that that body would have been found instead of lying there for about four or five months,” he said.

Independent councillor Frances Taylor, who represents Magor West, supported Cllr Easson’s comments, and said that resolving issues on the Gwent Levels with NRW had also been “very challenging”.

Paul Matthews, chief executive of Monmouthshire council, said he is meeting with the chief executive of NRW, Clare Pillman, and her leadership team at the end of this month, and that he will raise the issue with them directly.

NRW has been contacted for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

