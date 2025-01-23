Natural Resources Wales blasted for refusing to remove portaloo washed up on river bank five years ago

Emily Price

Natural Resources Wales has been blasted for refusing to remove a crushed portaloo that washed up on the banks of the River Taff during Storm Dennis five years ago.

South Wales Central MS Heledd Fychan posted an image of the mobile toilet cabin to X this week saying she had asked NRW and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council several times over the last few years to remove it.

The portaloo became caught up in trees on the banks of the river near Berw road in Pontypridd during Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Flooding

The powerful storm system brought heavy rain which caused major flooding in Wales with rivers like the River Taff in Pontypridd reaching record high levels.

NRW is the Welsh Government sponsored body tasked with maintaining Wales’ river watercourses and flood defences.

It also tackles nature and pollution emergencies by cleaning up rivers and coastal waters and improving wildlife habitats.

NRW says it won’t send a team to remove the damaged toilet cubical from the River Taff’s banks because there is no flood risk benefit in doing so.

Tim England, Operations Manager for Natural Resources Wales, said: “As part of our flood risk management responsibilities, we can remove large items in or on the banks of main rivers if we assess it to be increasing flood risk by restricting river flows.

“This item isn’t increasing flood risk, and we don’t have the powers or resources to spend public funding to remove rubbish from rivers when there is no flood risk benefit.”

Responsibility

Ms Fychan says that if it isn’t NRW’s responsibility to remove the toilet – then who should?

She said: “After 5 years of asking for the portaloo to be removed, I’m astounded to hear that Natural Resources Wales – the organisation tasked with protecting Wales’ environment and driving action for nature recovery – is happy for a portaloo to remain a permanent feature on the River Taff’s banks.

“If rubbish in, and around, our rivers isn’t of concern to them, then who’s responsibility is it?”

The Plaid Cymru MS now plans to find another way to remove the toilet cabin.

She said: “I’ll now be supporting local residents to organise a clean up of the banks, including a plan to remove the portaloo safely.

“Whilst volunteers are always happy to play their part in tackling the climate and nature emergencies, they shouldn’t be expected to arrange the removal of large objects such as this, so I will also be pursuing the matter further with Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Government.”

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council were contacted for comment.

