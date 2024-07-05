Nearly 70% say Gething was wrong to accept £200,000 from a criminal

Martin Shipton

An exclusive Beaufort Research poll for NationCymru has shown that more than two thirds of people in Wales (68%) believe it was unacceptable for Vaughan Gething to have accepted donations totalling £200,000 from a waste firm whose owner had been convicted for illegally dumping waste.

Less than two in 10 people (19%) thought accepting the money from David Neal’s Dauson Environmental Group was acceptable, with the rest saying they didn’t know.

Older people were most likely to take the view that it wasn’t acceptable (with 77% of those over aged 55+ doing so, compared to 55% of 16-34s), although younger people were much more likely to answer “don’t know”.

Regional variations

In terms of regional variations, people living in mid and west Wales (75%) had the highest level of disapproval for Mr Gething’s decision to accept the £200k. Disapproval rates elsewhere were 72% in north Wales; 66% in the Valleys; 65% in Cardiff and south east Wales; and 61% in west south Wales.

Men (68%) and women (67%) were almost equally disapproving of the First Minister’s decision to accept Mr Neal’s money.

Those in higher social classes (ABC1s) were marginally more likely to disapprove (69%) than those in lower socio-economic groups (CDEs – 66%).

There was little difference between the disapproval rates for Welsh speakers (69%) and non-Welsh speakers (67%).

Overall, people were more likely to strongly disagree that it was reasonable to accept the donation (42%) than simply disagree (26%). On the other hand, just 4% of people strongly approved of Mr Gething’s decision to take the cash, with a further 15% simply agreeing it was acceptable.

Controversy

Mr Gething’s time as First Minister has been mired in controversy since NationCymru revealed in February that he had accepted the £200k towards his Welsh Labour leadership campaign, in which he narrowly defeated Jeremy Miles the following month, despite Mr Neal having received two suspended prison sentences for allowing his company to dump toxic sludge in the sensitive wetlands landscape of the Gwent Levels.

Subsequently we had leaked to us a screenshot of Mr Gething saying he was deleting iMessages posted to a ministerial group chat during the Covid period, despite being warned that government business carried out in such group chats should be preserved as a public record. Mr Gething specifically stated that he was deleting messages because they would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. Yet he failed to mention this when giving evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry, instead asserting that he hadn’t deleted messages and claiming that deletions had occurred when his mobile phone was refitted by the Senedd’s IT department.

Cardiff Bay Bubble

The Beaufort Research poll results refute the line taken by Mr Gething and Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens that only people in the so-called “Cardiff Bay Bubble” are concerned about the decision to accept £200,000 from a convicted criminal.

Mr Gething, Ms Stevens and Sir Keir Starmer have also sought to diminish the significance of the no confidence motion passed by the Senedd in the First Minister, describing it as “a Tory gimmick” that Plaid Cymru went along with. In fact two Labour MSs – Hannah Blythyn and Lee Waters – abstained on the vote, ensuring that it passed. While both had sick notes, each had reasons not to be favourably disposed towards Mr Gething. He had sacked her as Social Partnership Minster, accusing her of leaking a screenshot of the iMessage in which he admitted that he was deleting messages because they were disclosable under the Freedom of Information Act. She has vehemently denied leaking the screenshot. NationCymru does not reveal its sources.

Mr Waters has publicly criticised Mr Gething’s decision to accept Mr Neal’s money.

* Fieldwork for the survey took place between June 3 and June 23, with a total of 1,000 interviews completed and analysed. The results were weighted to reflect the demographic make-up of Wales’ population.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

