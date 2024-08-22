Neath Food and Drink Festival returns for 2024

The annual Neath Food and Drink Festival, which has become one of the most vibrant and looked forward to food festivals in Wales, will be back this autumn.

The highly anticipated event which is held in Neath Town Centre is set to take place on Friday 4 October and Saturday 5 October 2024 (10am – 5.30pm each day).

Organised by Neath Port Talbot Council and characterised by the aroma of sizzling street food and the sound of music, the festival has become a firm fixture in the Neath Town Centre calendar of events.

“Culture and creativity”

Vicitors can expect “two days of food, drink, entertainment, community, culture and creativity”.

Among a sizeable list of exhibitors already lined up for the festival include Talbot Truffles and Austringer Cider (Port Talbot), Hotroastednuts, Gareth’s Delicious Delights and That Doughnut Place Ltd (Neath).

Others include Fat Bottom Welshcakes and Little Grandma’s Kitchen (Carmarthen), Little Goat Brewery (Swansea), The Finest Fudge Co (Clitheroe, Lancashire) and The Twisted Curry Company (Yorkshire).

Since starting in 2009, the Neath Food and Drink Festival has become one of the most anticipated events of its kind in Wales, drawing crowds of more than 20,000 visitors each day.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism, and Wellbeing, said: “The Neath Food and Drink Festival has become a fantastic opportunity to showcase the market town of Neath as well as cuisine and hospitality from the local area and further afield. Also of course, it is very enjoyable!”

For more information about the Neath Food and Drink Festival, visit www.npt.gov.uk/neathfoodfestival

