Neath man charged with murder to appear in court today

12 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Tributes have been paid to victim Cameron Lindley. Picture supplied by family.

A 19-year-old Neath man is to appear in court today, September 12, charged with murder following an incident in Carmarthenshire last week.

Officers were called to a home in Treforis, Ammanford at approximately 8.50pm on Thursday, September 8, and located 22-year-old Cameron Lindley with fatal injuries.

19-year-old Tyler Lindley, from Cimla, Neath was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

Tyler Lindley will appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

Tribute paid

The family of Cameron Lindley have paid tribute to him: “We are devastated at the sudden loss of a dear grandson, son, brother and uncle.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time and respectfully request that we are left to grieve in peace at this time.”

Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family.

