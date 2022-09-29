Neath Port Talbot Council approves new Welsh language education plan

Neath Port Talbot councillors have approved the publication of the local authorities new Welsh education strategy.

The Welsh in Education Plan (WESP) is designed to improve the planning and standard of Welsh medium education in Neath Port Talbot over the next ten years by enabling all learners to develop their Welsh language skills, enabling them to use the language confidently in everyday life.

It will also contribute to the Welsh Government’s ambitious target of a million Welsh speakers in Wales by 2050.

All local authorities in Wales must produce a WESP and Neath Port Talbot Council’s plan was developed alongside partners including Neath Port Talbot schools, Menter Iaith, RhAG, Muddiad Meithrin, Neath Port Talbot College, Academi Hywel Dda Swansea University, the Urdd and the Welsh Government which has formally approved it.

Unanimously approved

Publication of the plan was unanimously approved at a meeting of the council on Wednesday, meaning it can now move towards implementation.

Once the plan is put into action it will result in more nursery and reception class being educated in Welsh.

More learners will also study for assessed qualifications in Welsh (as a subject) and there will be an increase the number of teaching staff able to teach Welsh (as a subject) and through the medium of Welsh.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Training, Cllr Nia Jenkins, said: “We are committed to supporting, expanding and promoting Welsh-medium education in Neath Port Talbot to develop learners who are fully bilingual.

“Our Welsh in Education Plan will play a big part in helping reach the Welsh Government’s ambition to see the number of people able to enjoy speaking and using Welsh in Wales reach a million by 2050.”

