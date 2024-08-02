Need for more Welsh language adopters highlighted by families at National Eisteddfod

Welsh language adopters are calling for potential bilingual adopters to come forward and support the growing number of children waiting for adoptive parents.

On Saturday 3 August, a group of Welsh language adopters will take to the stage at this year’s National Eisteddfod to share their adoption stories in the hopes of encouraging more Welsh speakers to consider adoption.

The National Adoption Service for Wales (NAS) hopes that the event, hosted by Welsh presenter and actor Luke Davies, and featuring adopters Catrin, Guto and Hedd, will challenge misconceptions about the adoption process and making enquiries in Welsh, to encourage more people to come forward.

Target

In 2017 the Welsh Government set a strategic target for the number of Welsh speakers to reach 1 million by 2050. This target is measured against Census data. In 2021 the number fell to 538,300 (17.8%)

The National Adoption Service is calling on potential Welsh-speaking adopters to come forward, so the 300 children waiting for adoption in Wales can learn Welsh.

Guto, who adopted with his partner, says it was important for them as a Welsh language household, to teach their child Welsh: “It was important for us that we were able to raise our child bilingually.

“We wanted to adopt a slightly younger child, as we didn’t want a child to have already started school and then be thrown into that household without knowing Welsh.

“When we were matched with our child, we were able to meet with their birth parents – which was quite emotional, but we learnt a lot. They told us things like the music they would listen to while they were in birth mums’ belly. It’s something I’d highly recommend, if it’s possible.”

Stigma

Currently in Wales, there are over 300 children waiting for adoption – with sibling groups and children with complex needs often waiting the longest.

Hedd, who adopted children with additional learning needs, explained how there are many myths that need to be dispelled: “There is no such thing as children with special needs being more work, it’s different work. There was a huge amount of support when we were adopting. The school and social workers were amazing.

“There is a big stigma with people worrying about special needs but they are no different to other children. Children are all unique.”

In a bid to boost their Welsh language resources and encourage more Welsh speakers to come forward and adopt, NAS have also produced a series of bilingual videos explaining the adoption process, breaking down misconceptions and adoption terminology in the Welsh language.

Catrin, who received support from the Welsh language adopters’ group, says: “Adopting our daughter during the pandemic meant we couldn’t go out with others as much, so we struggled more without that support network. As soon as things got back to normal, we were able to establish a routine again – and we settled into family life.”

Suzanne Griffiths, Director of the National Adoption Service for Wales, said: “Over the past few years, it has been wonderful to see the Welsh language support group flourish, offering additional support to adopters across Wales. We’re grateful to the families who’ve helped raise awareness and challenge myths around adoption.

“Our services are committed to supporting families – offering training and support in both Welsh and English, at every step of their journey. If you would like more information, or to have a chat, we’d encourage you to reach out to your local service and make an enquiry.”

Watch the adopters panel live at 2pm on Saturday 3 August in the Societies Tent at the National Eisteddfod

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

