Neil and Christine Hamilton say Senedd would ‘make a glass eye go to sleep’ but that they ‘livened things up’
Neil and Christine Hamilton have said that the Senedd would “make a glass eye go to sleep” but that they “livened things up” and “introduced some common sense” to the parliament.
Appearing together on GB News, the two were asked about their time in Cardiff Bay during Neil Hamilton’s time as a UKIP member between 2016 and 2021.
Christine Hamilton admitted that her husband “hit upon this brilliant idea of going back into politics” but that “when he suggested the Welsh parliament I said over my dead body”.
“I said don’t you dare, but of course, he did so for five years,” she said.
“I remember when somebody heard that Neil was going to the Welsh parliament they said, oh I hope he livens thing up, it would make a glass eye go to sleep.
“And I’ve never heard a better description of the Welsh.”
‘Loud as possible’
Neil Hamilton meanwhile described the whole five-year experience as a “trip down memory lane” to his childhood in Wales and career as an MP at Westminster.
“Because I was born in Wales and grew up there,” he said. “When I left it in 1974 I never thought that I would ever go back to live and work there.
“But the opportunity arose to get elected for UKIP in the Assembly, as it was then called, at the elections in 2016.
“So that was a trip down memory lane for me and I provided I think what you might call the grit in the oyster there because it was stiflingly conventional and there’s no real debate.
“I’m afraid that the Conservatives are no real opposition to the permanent Labour government Wales endures and so I was able to say things that I should say were unfashionable.
“I tried to introduce some common sense on issues such as hate speech and the woke issues and cancel culture and all that kind of thing as well.
“And on other big issues like climate change where again I took a contrarian view on that and now the chickens are coming home to roost big time aren’t they.
“So I’ve tried over the years to be consistent in my views and um to express myself as loudly as possible and so I did that in Cardiff to the almost universal horror of everybody else who was a member.”
Neil Hamilton once against stood at the 2021 Senedd election and came sixth in Islwyn with 507 votes.
I remember him being labelled as a very sleezy MP in the 90s.
Have they no shame?
None !
Neil & Christine – we just miss them so much and thank them for their great contribution to our the nation 👋🏽……..the trouble is of course it was the wrong nation 🏴
I hope all those who call themselves Welsh who voted ukip catch a fatal dose of incurable syphilis
A bit over the top mate ? 😳
Perhaps sonething a touch less terminal would do ? 🤔
May I suggest an alternative. The Marianna Trench.
I want politicians to work not liven things up. Corrupt Anglophile Neil Hamilton did absolutely nothing during his pathetic time as a Senedd member. What a waste of space.and oxygen.
This cretinous fool can say what he likes but our Senedd Cymru is not a circus full of Unionist clowns like Westminster is. But what delights me the most is that the people of Wales realised their fatal error by ejecting this useless workshy Tory scrounger from our Senedd last year.
I seem to remember the Denbigh Mental Hospital refusing them treatment because they were beyond redemption. Mind you, they probably can’t remember.
They were a disgrace to our political system.