Neil Kinnock, Labour’s most prominent anti-devolutionist, backs Vaughan Gething for First Minister

Martin Shipton

Labour’s most prominent opponent of devolution Neil Kinnock has endorsed Vaughan Gething to become Welsh Labour leader and First Minister.

The former Islwyn MP and vice president of the European Commission, now 81, campaigned against the establishment of a Welsh Assembly at the first referendum to consider the question in 1979.

The Labour government of the time, led by Cardiff MP James Callaghan, was in favour of devolution for Wales, but Neil Kinnock was one of just six MPs in south Wales who campaigned against devolution. He personally backed an amendment to the Wales Act stating that devolution would require not only a simple majority, but also the backing of 40% of the entire electorate.

As things turned out, Wales voted heavily against devolution on that occasion, and it was another 18 years before a second referendum took place that saw the Yes campaign win a narrow victory.

In 1997 the then Mr Kinnock was still vice president of the European Commission and did not participate in the referendum.

Now a member of the House of Lords and living in London. Lord Kinnock, who led UK Labour from 1983 to 1992, threw his weight behind Mr Gething’s bid to succeed outgoing Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford.

In a video released by the Gething campaign, Lord Kinnock said: “All leaders need values to guide them; vision that gives them a clear, practical purpose; common sense and resilience so they are realistic and firm – especially in tough times.

“Vaughan Gething has got those attributes in full – they are deep-rooted and, crucially, proven under pressure. They come from his democratic socialism, his trade unionism and his strong character.

“They all enable him to stand relentlessly against Toryism and to have a driving sense of service to Wales and all of its communities.”

The peer added: “I’ve seen him in action as a minister who constantly strives for investment for public services and for new jobs.

“He’s dynamic, authentic and determined. Those are the qualities needed to lead our Labour movement and to lead. Please vote for Vaughan Gething.”

Honoured

Welcoming Lord Kinnock’s endorsement, Mr Gething said: “Neil Kinnock is a giant of our movement. Few people know so acutely what it takes to lead our party. I’m honoured to have his support. I’m hopeful for the future our Welsh Labour movement can create for Wales together – for Wales, for Labour, for you.”

But a Labour insider said “It’s like the Vaughan Gething campaign are completely unaware of Welsh Labour history. While Lord Kinnock was of course a huge figure, he completely opposed devolution and the role Vaughan is now standing for being created.

“He made it clear that Wales should not have its own voice. While Rhodri Morgan and his successors championed a Welsh Labour way, Kinnock and many of the other people around Vaughan publicly criticised this.

“The day before ballots drop Vaughan wants us to ignore all that and instead focus on how important people are supporting him over his pro-devolution opponent. It’s a polite no thanks from many of us. We believe in devolution and the role of First Minister. The question now looms. Does Vaughan Gething?”

Duty

In 2004 Neil Kinnock said he would campaign against more power for the Welsh Assembly in another devolution referendum, saying it was his duty as “a responsible Welshman” to oppose more powers.

“I think the addition of legislative or tax-varying powers at this juncture would work against Wales,” he said at the time, adding that any referendum to extend powers in the immediate future would be “potentially seriously disadvantageous”.

In 2006 Neil Kinnock was strongly criticised in a TV programme for his anti-devolutionist stance by a former Labour MP who went on to become a distinguished judge.

The late Ceregion MP Lord Elystan-Morgan, who had been one of the leading lights of the ill-fated Yes campaign in 1979, told an ITV Wales documentary: “I don’t know if it was a hatred of the idea of Wales, as a country and a nation, that made him do what he did. Or were there motives that were even less honourable? Did he see an opportunity to establish himself as one of the party’s great future leaders? I felt angry towards him. I remember saying some unkind things.

“We had a huge meeting in Aberystwyth’s Great Hall – 1,200 people attended. Gwynfor [Evans] and I stood on one side. Kinnock and David Gibson-Watt [a former Tory Minister] stood on the other. We won easily, with a massive majority. But that wasn’t characteristic of Wales as a whole.

“I remember I finished my speech by turning to Kinnock. It was a nasty thing to say, but it was true. ‘Please don’t think that you can trample the life of this nation in the mud of your own miserable self-interest.’

“That’s what I believed he was doing. And I haven’t changed my mind.”

Fight

Lord Kinnock refuted the allegations in the programme, saying, “He’s lucid, fluent, creative, and consequently when you climbed in the ring with Elystan, you knew you were in a fight. All you can say to that is, let them look at history. They’ll see that there wasn’t a bandwagon to jump on.

“And anybody who thinks that, for opportunistic reasons, a young politician will invite the kind of experiences that my family and I went through, in those years of ’77, ’78 and ’79 as a consequence of the stance I took… anybody who can think that you will calculate the advantage in that hasn’t got much idea about me, certainly.”

Lord Kinnock said he strongly believed the result of the referendum reflected the fact that the majority of the Welsh industrial hinterland “had a deeper understanding of unity and solidarity with the rest of the UK at the time”.

Responding to Lord Kinnock’s endorsement of Vaughan Gething, Ethan Jones, a prominent member of Yes Cymru, posted to X: “I would prefer a Labour leader in Wales who has brave ideas for our country, a plan to implement them and the confidence to be bold. I want ambition for our country beyond being an occasionally relevant supplementary act in Westminster’s power games.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

